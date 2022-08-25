Amazon to close telehealth care service

Amazon Care, which provides virtual and in-home health care services, will cease to operate by the end of this year.

The announcement came Wednesday in an email to Amazon Care employees, The Hill reported. Neil Lindsay, Amazon Health Services senior vice president, said the decision was made after “many months of careful consideration.”

“Although our enrolled members have loved many aspects of Amazon Care,” Lindsay wrote in the email, “it is not a complete enough offering for the large enterprise customers we have been targeting, and wasn’t going to work long-term.”

For the complete The Hill report, click here.