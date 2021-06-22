General exhaustion has become more frequent all over America.

Physical symptoms like just staring at the ceiling, difficulty getting out of bed, and even lacking motivation to turn on the TV are common as well.

Furthermore, there are mental symptoms such as: misplacing things and increased mistakes as well as general irritability.

Some people who have suffered from COVID have what is known as long COVID, in which brain fog and fatigue linger as symptoms of their infection.

But mental health providers across the US, aside from feeling these symptoms for themselves, are hearing these complaints even from those who have not suffered from COVID.

The main cause of this mental fog is the trauma and stress felt over this past pandemic year. The good news is that research on past mass traumas suggests most people will recover from these symptoms once the pandemic is over.

A psychologist with the American Psychological Association stated: “those who struggled with these symptoms] generally come out OK on the other end.”

Exhaustion is linked as a major symptom of stress. A recent survey by the American Psychological Association found that 3 in 4 Americans said that the pandemic is a significant source of stress. COVID has brought so many stressful events: the threat of infection, loss of loved ones, and a loss of income or opportunity.

The stress we feel comes from our nervous system being on high alert, which requires energy. Moreover, this stress interferes with sleep schedule. With less sleep, we consequently feel more tired, and the sleep we are getting is less in the “deep” state, meaning it is less restorative. Even further, this stress leads to low-grade inflammation that can cause fatigue and a worse mood.

These feelings of fatigue and exhaustion could also be symptoms of other mental health issues which spiked in the past year.

One study from the Center for Disease Controls (CDC) demonstrates that rates of anxiety and depression have spiked in the past year, with the largest increases among adults aged 18-29 and those with less than a high school education.

This long-term anxiety produced as a reaction to the traumatic pandemic eventually wears out the body, which is built naturally to handle anxiety, but mostly in short bursts.

As what is perceived as the “normal” way of life is lost, it naturally leads to feelings of grief, as we realize some things may not go back to how they once were.

Data is demonstrating that Black and Latino communities are being disproportionately affected by the pandemic and its fallout. These communities are also more susceptible to more mental and physical health issues in the long run, and thus will need greater access to medical services and support to recover.

There are many activities in which you can partake in to alleviate stress, including exercise, a healthy diet, going outside, and limiting news consumption (for an illustration on how to handle stress from the news click here.

Try to engage in relaxing activities, such as reading books you enjoy, a hobby you have a passion for, or comedic movies or shows.

If these diversions do not work, try a change in scenery. Even a small change like staying a weekend at your parents can help you disconnect and destress. If activities like these are not working anymore, try changing up the routine, even making time for self-care, like using vacation days.

In addition, if you are feeling alone, try talking to someone; connection can ease stress and alleviate some exhaustion. Try to find things you are grateful for. Research shows that journaling what you are grateful for lifts your mood and is good for your mental health.

Allow yourself some grace when you may not be at 100%, for once the trauma is resolved, research shows humans are able to bounce back quickly and effectively.