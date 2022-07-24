Botox can help improve the look of a dimpled chin

Dr. Kelly:

My chin is dimpled. Can Botox be used there?

Dr. Kelly. Botox can be used in the chin to improve the appearance of the skin. The most common problem is a dimpled, or marbled look. The medical term for this type of skin is “peau de orange”., e.g. orange-peel skin.

The dimpled look is caused by overactivity of the mentalis muscle. This muscle originates higher and deeper on the chin from the mandibular bone and inserts lower and more superficially on the skin below. When the mentalis contracts, it lifts the chin skin upward creating a dimpled appearance. This look can be re-created by making a “pouty” baby face, and can be seen in the photo below. When the muscle is relaxed, the dimpled look goes away.

Some patients have a dimpled appearance to their chin even when the mentalis muscle is at rest. This can occur with aging as the skin becomes less strong to resist the force of the muscle. It also happens commonly in patients with a short chin. The mentalis muscle “strains” to hold the lips together, again creating a marbled look.

The problem can be treated with 3-5 units of Botox applied into the mentalis muscle. Botox causes the muscle to relax and the dimpled appearance goes away. It is important that this treatment be done by someone who understands the precise location of the mentalis muscle. There are other muscles in the area and if they are accidently injected with Botox, that could lead to a crooked smile

So, remember, if your chin skin is starting to look like an Orange Peel, you may be a candidate for Botox. Don’t be an Orange, be a Peach!

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs.