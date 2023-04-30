Breast explantation: What are the options if ready to join this growing trend

Dr. Polo, I have had my breast implants for 10 years now. I heard that you should have them replaced after that long, but actually I really just want to remove them. How will my breasts look if I do?

Lately, I have been seeing almost as many patients for breast implant removal as for breast augmentation. This actually is a trend taking place across the country. Like the patient with the above inquiry, many of my explant patients do not present with implant related complications. Rather , they have concerns about implant safety, usually based on something that heard from a friend or in the media. Oftentimes, these concerns are unwarranted or based upon misinformation.

The practice of exchanging breast implants after only 10 years is outdated. This dates back to 1992, when the FDA imposed a moratorium on silicone breast implant sales in the US. Extensive clinical trials conducted during that time, and after, show implant rupture rates below 10% at 10 years. This and other data collected during clinical trials led the FDA to conclude that silicone breast implants are reasonably safe devices. In 2006, their sales were again approved.

Current recommendations for implant monitoring are for patients to undergo an ultrasound 6 years after placement and subsequently every 2-3 years. Exchange of implants is only necessary when rupture/leakage is detected, as an elective procedure. Breast implants are no longer exchanged based on age alone.

Despite all this, many women develop fear that, over time, their breast implants may contribute to health problems, particularly if they rupture. My responsibility as a plastic surgeon is to inform patients of their true risks and help them make informed decisions. For some patients, removal of their implants, without replacement, may be the best medical decision. Others may elect to have their implants removed simply for peace of mind.

In cases where the patient’s own breast tissue has at least B cup volume, and the skin and tissue quality are good, simple removal of implants may leave a satisfactory result. Otherwise, at the time of removal of breast implants, certain adjunctive procedures may help to maintain an aesthetically pleasing appearance.

Most often, when an implant of substantial size has been present for many years, simple removal would result in a sagging appearance. Simultaneously performing a breast lift, or mastopexy, allows me to remove excess skin, elevate the position of the nipple, and reshape the breast. This maintains a perkier appearance.

Another useful complimentary procedure performed at the time of breast implant removal is autologous fat grafting. This procedure allows me to at least partially restore the lost volume by removing viable fat from one area with liposuction, then transferring it to the breast. Typically, a maximum of one cup size increase is possible with a single fat grafting procedure. Additional, staged fat grafting may be performed after several months, to restore even more of the lost volume.

Autologous fat grafting may be performed either alone or in combination with a lift, at the time of breast implant removal. If combining the two is associated with unacceptable risk, I find that the lift procedure usually takes precedence. The fat grafting can later be more safely and effectively performed as a staged procedure.

If you are considering having your breast implants removed after many years, consult with a plastic surgeon, certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery, to help you determine your best course of action.

Dr. Polo is a graduate of the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. He is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner at Miami Plastic Surgery. He has been in practice over 20 years during which time he has remained an active member of the medical staffs of Baptist Hospital and South Miami Hospital. Dr Polo is dedicated to patient safety and education in Plastic Surgery, and he has been recognized by his peers by election to leadership positions including past-president of The Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons and president-elect of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Polo is an expert in Cosmetic Surgery of the face, neck, breasts and body. His greatest expertise is in breast augmentation and mommy makeovers. His practice also encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

Dr. Polo’s favorite spots on the island include the Crandon Park golf course, the beach at Cape Florida Light, and The Spa and Rum Bar at the Ritz Carlton.

You can email him questions at mpolo@miamiplasticsurgery.com.

