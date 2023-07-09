Brow-lift surgery not yet a lost art

In aesthetic facial surgery, we divide the face and neck into three regions. The lower two regions, the mid-face and the neck, are treated with facelift procedures. The upper third of the face, or peri-orbital region, includes the forehead and eyebrows, the upper eyelids and the lower eyelids.

Aging changes in the upper third of the face tend to make us look not only older, but contribute to a more tired and fatigued appearance. Rejuvenation of the peri-orbital region helps us by restoring a more youthful, refreshed and bright appearance.

In peri-orbital surgery, it is crucial to address all three areas of the upper face. Neglecting one or more will yield suboptimal results. Starting from the lower eyelids and working up, aging of the lower lids is most often characterized by the appearance of “under eye bags”. These are prominent compartments of fat normally located around the eyeball, within the bony orbit.

Weakening of connective tissue that otherwise contains these fat compartments leads to prominent bulging. With lower eyelid aesthetic surgery, or blepharoplasty, excess orbital fat is removed from three separate compartments to create a smoother contour. This is often achieved through an incision inside the eyelid, preventing any scars on the lower lid skin.

Sometimes, excess skin is also present at the lower lid and contributes to the aged and fatigued appearance. In these cases, an incision is made on the outside of the eyelid, just below the lashes, allowing for the removal of both excess skin and of bulging, excess fat as well.

For the upper eyelids, we have the opposite situation. Aging of the upper lids is more typically characterized by sagging, excess skin. Upper blepharoplasty surgery is designed primarily toward removal of excess skin through an incision within the skin crease hidden at the top of the eyelid. Again, when necessary, bulging, excess fat may also be removed from the inner orbit through this same incision.

Upper and lower blepharoplasty surgery undoubtedly goes a long way toward reversing aging changes and restoring the refreshed appearance that we desire. However, to complete the process, we must also lift and shape the eyebrows, and smooth the wrinkles of the forehead.

We used to always do this with brow-lift surgery. That was until 2002, when Botox came along, and took over. Botulinum toxin injections achieve much of what brow-lift surgery does. They weaken the frown muscles and squinting muscles, which depress the eyebrows, leading to an improved eyebrow shape and position. At the same time, they smooth frown lines and crow’s feet. For injectors, the greatest finesse with Botox injections comes with treating the eyebrow, lifting muscles higher up on the forehead.

We target these muscles in order to smooth the transverse forehead creases. A little too much may lead to the eyebrows sagging even more than before. Not quite enough may leave wrinkles at the upper forehead or an exaggeratedly arched eyebrow. Overall, however, botulinum toxin injections have proven so effective at complementing blepharoplasty surgery, that we perform only a fraction of the brow-lift surgery now compared with previously.

Even so, brow-lift surgery still has an important role in peri-orbital aesthetic rejuvenation. Although botulinum toxin injections are generally more effective at smoothing wrinkles of the upper face, brow-lift surgery is a more powerful technique for elevating the eyebrows. Some patients require or desire a greater degree of brow elevation than can be achieved with Botox. Some also desire more lasting or permanent brow elevation compared with toxin injections, which require 2-4 treatments per year to maintain the benefits. For these patients, I offer brow-lift surgery.

My preferred technique for brow-lift surgery is the endoscopic approach. (Photos feature a patient, two weeks before and after Endoscopic Brow-lift and Upper Blepharoplasty.)

For this procedure, three small incisions are made just behind the hairline. Through these, with visualization through an endoscope, all of the forehead soft tissues, including the eyebrows, are mobilized and advanced upward. The eyebrows are then secured in their elevated position with absorbable bone anchors. Endobrow surgery is often performed, in the same procedure, along with upper and lower blepharoplasty. The best candidates for this technique are those with short foreheads and anterior hairlines.

For patients with taller foreheads and more posterior hairlines, I prefer to perform their brow-lift through incisions made just along the hairline. This allows me to remove some excess forehead skin and to advance the hairline forward, while lifting the brows.

Men with receding hairlines are a challenge for brow-lift surgery. Most would be best off having botulinum toxin injections. In some cases, they may have existing, deep transverse forehead wrinkles, and a direct brow-lift through incisions within those creases will effectively elevate the eyebrows and leave imperceptible scars.

Another more limited brow-lift may be achieved in these challenging patients with a technique utilizing small bone anchors, placed through the upper blepharoplasty incision.

If you’re looking for a more youthful and refreshed appearance around your eyes, or you’re no longer satisfied with your Botox results, consult with a board-certified plastic surgeon to see if you may benefit from brow-lift surgery.

Dr. Polo is a graduate of the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. He is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner at Miami Plastic Surgery. He has been in practice over 20 years during which time he has remained an active member of the medical staffs of Baptist Hospital and South Miami Hospital. Dr Polo is dedicated to patient safety and education in Plastic Surgery, and he has been recognized by his peers by election to leadership positions including past-president of The Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons and president-elect of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Polo is an expert in Cosmetic Surgery of the face, neck, breasts and body. His greatest expertise is in breast augmentation and mommy makeovers. His practice also encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.