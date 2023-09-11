Call them Great, Silent, Golden, or better yet, Platinum, this generation is gaining newfound respect

Why is the moniker “the Golden Years” used for the “65-year-old and over” crowd? What’s wrong with the Platinum Years? Platinum is the highest-rated metal in the world, thanks to its stunning shine and durability. (It’s also hypoallergenic and the most expensive.)

I’m platinum, and you are, too! The older you are, the more durable you are, and, as the saying goes, “the longer you live, the longer you live.” If that’s not durable, I don’t know what is!

ABC/Disney is launching the “Golden Bachelor,” with Gerry Turner, a 72-year-old widower attempting to find love in his “golden years.” The diverse group of women are between 60 and 75. All of them look fabulous, which, with the right doctor, is possible for any man or woman in today’s world. Gerry Turner is a good-looking man who seemingly has all the boxes checked. He has two daughters and two granddaughters, and he was married for 43 years to his high-school sweetheart until she died in 2017. It sounds like platinum to me.

The term “golden years” was coined in 1959 by the developer Del Webb, who revolutionized retirement living in the U.S. through the Sun City brand of communities. The idea was to cast retirement as the time for leisure.

“Instead of being dreaded years of decline, retirement would become something people longed for,” The Washington Post explained in a 2005 article. “Through the magic of marketing, retirement no longer meant only the end of work. It was sold as the beginning of a new, even a better life.”

Over 50 years after Webb and his team invented the “golden years” concept, the phrase remains part of our retirement-related vocabulary. The “golden years” begin at age 65 and last until age 80] and beyond. However, some experts question whether “golden years” still belong in our vocabulary because the period and definition of retirement have changed over the past half-century. “Older Americans live longer now than they did in 1960. The former ‘golden years,’ which once lasted maybe a decade or so, can now last up to 30 years,” says NPR.

I agree with NPR; “golden years” is used by the Greatest and Silent Generations. Boomers do not need to accept the status quo; we never have! Further, who wants a “new and better life” because we reached a specific age? We are the product of years of experience! Plus, we decide when we retire, not a developer! Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, a Boomer, still models at 75. Most of my colleagues and peers 75 and over still work. I work!

Elton John and Bernie Taupin say it best:

“…I'm still standing better than I ever did

Looking like a true survivor, feeling like a little kid

I'm still standing after all this time…”

If that’s not platinum, what is?

About H. Frances Reaves, Esq.

An estate and Medicaid planning attorney, Frances began her legal career as a litigator/lobbyist. After 15 years in Maryland politics, she moved back to Key Biscayne and founded Parent Your Parents, an Elder Advocacy group.

She was inspired by her parents’ struggle with the “Elder Bureaucratic System” and realized help was needed. Should you have any questions or comments, please contact her at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com or 786-418-3303.

