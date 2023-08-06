Childbirth often results in the desire for a Mommy Makeover

“Dr. Polo, I gained a lot of weight with my last pregnancy. I have now lost 80 pounds, and I’m ready for my mommy makeover. Can I have my breast and tummy surgery at the same time?”

Among the greatest gifts that we experience in life is the gift of children. For mothers, however, pregnancy, childbirth and breastfeeding can take a toll on their bodies. The physiologic effects of childbearing impact many organs and anatomical parts, particularly the breasts and abdomen. Even following a single pregnancy and especially following multiple pregnancies, changes in the appearance and aesthetics of these body parts may be significant and irreversible.

To restore their pre-pregnancy figure, the first goal for mothers following childbirth should be to resume a healthy diet and exercise regimen. The direction of their OB/GYN or primary care physician will help mothers to return to their pre-pregnancy state of health. Even after returning to an ideal weight, some of the negative aesthetic changes in the breasts and abdomen may remain or may even have worsened. At this point, cosmetic surgery may be the answer.

The Mommy Makeover refers to combined cosmetic surgery procedures for breast and body rejuvenation following pregnancy and childbirth. The classic Mommy Makeover includes a breast lift and implant augmentation along with a tummy tuck. There are, however, a variety of breast and abdominal rejuvenation treatments that I offer my patients. These may be performed in many possible combinations to meet individual patients’ needs and goals.

For each Mommy Makeover patient, I listen carefully to their wishes and expectations so I can customize my surgical approach to meet those goals and achieve the best aesthetic outcome.

Some Mommy Makeover candidates are more fortunate. They only have some volume loss of the breasts and no significant sagging. For those patients, a breast augmentation may be the best procedure. Patients in that category tend to have started with smaller breasts. For those with more significant breast sagging, options would include a formal lift procedure, or a lift and implant augmentation, or possibly even a breast reduction. These are more extensive procedures, requiring longer anesthesia times.

For abdominal rejuvenation, again, some makeover patients may only need liposuction, a mini-tummy tuck, or a combination of those two. These typically are women who have had only one or two previous pregnancies. For most patients, after two or more pregnancies, there will be a significant separation of the central abdominal muscles, resulting in irreversible bulging of the abdomen. This rectus diastasis can only be repaired with a full abdominoplasty (tummy tuck) procedure, which is an extensive surgical procedure.

As far as combining procedures performed in an office-based surgery center, where many aesthetic plastic surgeons and I operate, it is safest to be conservative. In general, breast and abdominal procedures can safely be performed together when either of the two procedures is relatively straightforward. When one or both of the procedures are more complex, consideration should be given to performing two separate surgeries.

If you’re interested in undergoing a Mommy makeover, consult with a plastic surgeon certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery. Also, always be sure to confirm that your surgeon’s facility is registered and certified by the Florida Department of Health.

Dr. Polo is a graduate of the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. He is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner at Miami Plastic Surgery. He has been in practice over 20 years during which time he has remained an active member of the medical staffs of Baptist Hospital and South Miami Hospital. Dr Polo is dedicated to patient safety and education in Plastic Surgery, and he has been recognized by his peers by election to leadership positions including past-president of The Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons and president-elect of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Polo is an expert in Cosmetic Surgery of the face, neck, breasts and body. His greatest expertise is in breast augmentation and mommy makeovers. His practice also encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.