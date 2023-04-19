CKO Kickboxing helps students achieve fitness goals while serving the community

Known for his passion and enthusiastic spirit, Fernando Andrade has succeeded in providing a sense of community and passion through fitness.

The owner of CKO Kickboxing’s Brickell location has succeeded in establishing a community of like-minded, driven and positive individuals who prioritize both physical and mental health by way of kickboxing.

Having worked in the financial sector for eight years before starting CKO Kickboxing, Andrade found himself craving a change in lifestyle in order to acquire a sense of fulfillment. Sick of traveling and a draining work experience, he decided in 2016 to open the Brickell-based kickboxing franchise.

“I wanted to open a gym where people enjoy working out,” he said.“Fitness is my way to help the community.”

CKO Kickboxing features one heavy bag per person and is instructor driven. CKO is made for both beginners and experienced kickboxing enthusiasts.

Started in 1997 by Joseph Andreula, CKO was the first to provide an intense kickboxing workout. Now, Andrade’s franchise is one of 65 in different locations.

CKO Kickboxing is an exercise and weight loss program for men and women, old and young. The beauty of kickboxing classes is that anybody can do it.

“Since it focuses more on the fitness aspect rather than the martial arts, it is not intimidating. The instructor controls the tempo, but the client controls the intensity,” Andrade said.

Priding itself on the motto, “real people, real results,” CKO promises a fast-paced, fat-burning, high-energy, one-hour workout that will build strength and increase endurance.

Not only has Andrade helped establish a sense of community through his workouts, he has organized neighborhood cleanups.

“I am working on a short-term initiative to build a system of fitness teams made up of professionals who want to help us grow our vision in Florida,” he said.

For the long term, Andrade hopes to have more than 10 locations in South Florida and, in due time, expand internationally.

What: CKO Kickboxing Brickell

Where: 151 SW 7th Street, Miami

Hours: Mon.-Thur. 6 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri. 6 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m.-noon

Cost: Monthly memberships range from $129-$169 for unlimited access (first class free). Click here for details.

Requirement: Boxing or MMA gloves (can be purchased at CKO)

Contact: 786-228-7690