Could US be dealing with a “tridemic” after holidays?

What happens when you combine large crowds and gatherings, flu season, Covid-19 – yes, it is still a thing – and RSV?

In New York City, health officials are warning about a rising threat of the “tridemic” — a mix rising number of Covid-19 cases, the flu / influenza and respiratory syncytial virus. According to a report by Politico, flu cases in New York City have already passed the number of cases reported during the peak of the last four flu seasons.

In December, New York health officials issued a health advisory asking NYC residents to masks when indoors and in crowded outdoor settings.

