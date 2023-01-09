Daxxify: A new option to Botox for the new year

“Dr. Polo, I have been getting botulinum toxin injections for my wrinkles for many years. I had always been happy with the results, but lately the treatments do not seem to be as effective, and they don’t seem to last nearly as long as they used to. Are there any new options that I could try that might work better?”

This is a question I hear fairly regularly in my practice. Botulinum toxins have been used to treat animation lines and wrinkles in the face since 2002, when Botox™ first received FDA approval for cosmetic use. Since then, a few other botulinum toxins have received FDA approval for cosmetic injections. All of these products have undergone extensive clinical trials in which they have demonstrated acceptable safety and efficacy. More than 20 years since its original release, however, Botox remains the gold standard and has retained a lion’s share of the market.

Now there is a new FDA-approved botulinum toxin available.

Daxxify™ (daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) was released to the market in September. So, what is similar and what is different about this new toxin? Well, like the other approved toxins (Botox, Dysport™, Xeomin™ and Jeuveau™), Daxxify is a type A toxin produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. It weakens muscles by the same mechanism as the other type A toxins, by blocking the release from nerve endings of acetylcholine, which chemically signals muscles to contract.

The main difference with Daxxify is that after isolation and purification of the toxin protein, an additional peptide is added to the formulation, which coats and stabilizes the toxin. This added stability may protect the sensitive toxin during reconstitution and storage. It may also help make it more potent and longer lasting within the injected muscles. With previously approved botulinum toxins, improvement in wrinkles and animation lines typically lasts 3-4 months. In clinical trials for treatment of frown lines with Daxxify, a significant percentage of patients had improvement for up to 5-6 months.

The safety profile for Daxxify is similar to that of the other approved botulinum toxins, with similar, rarely occurring adverse reactions. One adverse reaction common to all of the approved type A toxins is the formation of antibodies that may reduce the effectiveness of subsequent treatments by inhibiting the biological activity of the toxin. Typically, when I see this with my patients, I switch them to one of the other approved type A toxins. On the rare occasion that none of the type A toxins seem to be effective, Myobloc, a type B toxin approved for non-cosmetic treatment of muscle spasm, may be the only remaining option as off-label use.

Now Daxxify, with its apparently more stable composition, may be an option to offer individuals with antibody mediated resistance.

So, is Daxxify for everyone? Experienced injectors understand that new doesn’t necessarily mean better. We are, however, happy to have another tool in the toolbox. My best advice would be that if you’re pleased with your current injection results, don’t change anything. If you don’t seem to be getting the results that you previously have, or if you’re looking for more lasting improvement, ask your board-certified injector if Daxxify may be a better option for you.

Dr. Polo is a graduate of the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. He is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner at Miami Plastic Surgery. He has been in practice over 20 years during which time he has remained an active member of the medical staffs of Baptist Hospital and South Miami Hospital. Dr Polo is dedicated to patient safety and education in Plastic Surgery, and he has been recognized by his peers by election to leadership positions including past-president of The Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons and president-elect of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Polo is an expert in Cosmetic Surgery of the face, neck, breasts and body. His greatest expertise is in breast augmentation and mommy makeovers. His practice also encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

