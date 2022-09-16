Decline in new U.S. cases of monkeypox creating “cautious optimism”

Thursday, U.S. health authorities credited vaccination programs targeted to individuals at high risk and other efforts to educate Americans for the decline in monkeypox cases in many parts of the country.

But officials also pledged more equity in providing access to the vaccine against the disease spreading in Florida and nationwide.

CDC data document a downward trend in new U.S. cases, based on the agency’s report on monkeypox trends in the United States.

For instance, 78 new cases were reported on Wednesday, compared to 218 the day before. In August, daily case counts were higher, with 923 new cases reported on Aug. 22 and 636 on Aug. 23.

“By vaccinating thousands of people at high-risk who might not otherwise have gotten a shot, this program is working to advance equity and combat this outbreak,” Bob Fenton, White House monkeypox response coordinator, said during a virtual press conference.

“We continue to build on this work by making additional vaccines available for large and small equity interventions across the country.”

‘Cautious optimism’

Overall, CDC data show 22,774 monkeypox cases across the nation and 59,029 global cases “in locations that have not historically reported monkeypox,” as of Wednesday.

“Over the last several weeks we’ve been pleased to see a decline in the growth of new cases here and abroad, though there are areas of the United States where the rate of rise in new cases is still increasing,” Walensky said.

“We approach this news with cautious optimism. It is a result of education efforts; the work being done to vaccinate at-risk individuals and people who have made informed decisions to make temporary changes to their behaviors to protect themselves and their communities.”

Although new cases have been decreasing in the United States and worldwide, infections have increased among non-Hispanic Black men and Latino men, representing 38 and 25 percent of cases, respectively.

Initially, officials had seen the illness “predominantly in non-Hispanic white men,” Walensky said. “We continue to monitor data on this outbreak.”

In Florida, there have been 2,328 cases across 41 counties, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health. South Florida has the most infections, with Miami Dade County reporting 787 and Broward County reporting 647.

Another White House official noted that 61 percent of those diagnosed with monkeypox either had HIV or another sexually transmitted infection.

The complete story appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. You can visit them by clicking here.