Earlier this week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the state filed a formal proposal with federal health regulators to allow Florida import low-cost prescription drugs from Canada.

The press release said the submission went to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“For far too long, Floridians have been paying exorbitant prices for prescription drugs,” said Governor DeSantis. “Today, we take another step towards lowering those prices by submitting a proposal to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for a first of its kind Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Program,” continues the release.

“Approval of this program positions our state to realize Governor DeSantis’ vision of safely importing prescription drugs that will reduce prescription drug prices for Floridians,” the email press release said.

“The State will begin by importing a few drug classes which will include maintenance medications to help individuals and consumers that have chronic health conditions such as asthma, COPD, (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), diabetes, and HIV/AIDS.”

The press release did not include the plan or a timetable for implementation, only mentioning that AHCA would manage and oversee all aspects of the program to make sure “Canadian suppliers and eligible importers comply with all federal and state law requirements.”