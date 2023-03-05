Effective treatment options exist for ubiquitous cellulite

Dr. Polo, I have tried everything to treat my cellulite, but nothing seems to make a significant difference. Is there anything that you can do to help me?

Cellulite is one of the more common aesthetic problems for which patients seek improvement. I do not believe a week goes by when I don’t have one or two or more patients inquire about treatment options. The primary reasons are that cellulite is so prevalent, affecting a large percentage of people, and that cellulite is notoriously difficult to treat.

As much as this problem has been studied, there is still much we do not understand about cellulite. We do know the causes are multifaceted, involving inherited and acquired factors such as aging, hormonal and weight variations. We know that these factors affect the connective tissue network within the subcutaneous fat, leading to the appearance of cellulite.

To help patients understand such a complex process, I make this analogy: Within the layer of fatty tissue between the skin and muscles of the buttocks and thighs, there is a connective tissue network comparable to a honeycomb. The structure of the honeycomb is made up of somewhat elastic, fibrous connective tissue organized into crisscrossing horizontal and vertical sheets and bands. The cells of the honeycomb are filled with fat. All of the contributing factors of cellulite act on these structures. Over time, traction and/or loss of elasticity of the connective tissue components, combined with shrinkage or swelling of the fat cell components, lead to dimpling and rippling at the skin surface.

Because we see these changes right there at the surface of the skin, we believe that superficial treatments will help, but all sorts of creams and massages and lasers have proven to have, at best, modest and short-lived benefits. To have a more significant impact, we have found that we have to attack the structures beneath the skin.

Minimally invasive treatments now exist that allow aesthetic surgeons to provide significant and long-lasting improvement of cellulite. All of these options are most effective at treating the well-defined, deep dimples that often are clustered at the lower, inner portion of the buttocks and sometimes at the lateral thighs. These more distinct dimples are directly caused by traction on the vertical connective tissue bands between the subcutaneous fat and the skin. I have found that individuals with a prevalence of this type of distinct, “punched out” dimple cellulite are the best candidates for surgical treatment.

The procedure is comfortably performed under local anesthesia, with an oral sedative or analgesic if the patient prefers. The devices employed – Cellfina™, Aveli™ – involve very small cutting blades inserted through several puncture sites, then swept back and forth beneath each individual dimple to release the tightened vertical bands. Once released, the dimples improve significantly or often completely resolve, leading to a much smoother skin surface. There is very little post-procedure discomfort, and down time is typically limited to only one day after the procedure.

Many patients have a different type of cellulite, characterized by more superficial, horizontal, linear dimples. These dimples result more from tethering of horizontal connective tissue bands rather than vertical bands, and are also contributed to by generalized laxity and inelasticity of skin. I find that patients with dimples of this type are not well suited to procedures focusing on release of vertical bands. Rather, skin tightening procedures are more likely to improve the cause of their type of cellulite.

If you are looking for solutions to your cellulite, consult with a board-certified plastic surgeon or dermatologist to find out what new options may be available for you.

Dr. Polo is a graduate of the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. He is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner at Miami Plastic Surgery. He has been in practice over 20 years during which time he has remained an active member of the medical staffs of Baptist Hospital and South Miami Hospital. Dr Polo is dedicated to patient safety and education in Plastic Surgery, and he has been recognized by his peers by election to leadership positions including past-president of The Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons and president-elect of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Polo is an expert in Cosmetic Surgery of the face, neck, breasts and body. His greatest expertise is in breast augmentation and mommy makeovers. His practice also encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

Dr. Polo’s favorite spots on the island include the Crandon Park golf course, the beach at Cape Florida Light, and The Spa and Rum Bar at the Ritz Carlton.

You can email him questions at mpolo@miamiplasticsurgery.com.

