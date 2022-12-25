Energy-based devices may improve results of liposuction and other body contouring surgery

“Dr. Polo, I think I need liposuction, but I’m afraid that my skin will be too loose afterward. Is there anything that you can do to help prevent this?”

This is a question that I am asked nearly every day in my practice. Not too many years ago, the answer would have been no. Until recently, few options were available to effectively tighten loose, redundant skin of the trunk or extremities. Most approved devices were indicated for treatment of the face and neck and had limited capabilities, particularly when applied to the body. Recent advances in technology however, have resulted in a new generation of energy-based devices that are safely producing improved results for skin tightening in all areas of the body. These include ultrasound, helium plasma, and radio-frequency based technology. These devices work through delivery of heat to connective tissue layers within the skin or subcutaneous fat, by either external or internal applicators.

Liposuction consistently is among the most common cosmetic surgeries. Many patients have the misconception that skin laxity and redundancy is almost routine after liposuction. Actually, many patients who see me for body contouring, not knowing whether they will need liposuction or a body-lifting type procedure, turn out to be excellent candidates for liposuction. Following the procedure, the skin actually contracts remarkably well. Only when skin quality is poor, from lack of thickness and elasticity, and/or when redundancy is enough to cause large skin folds, do patients require lifting procedures such as a tummy tuck, arm lift or thigh lift. There are some patients however, who are on the borderline as far as their degree of skin excess and laxity. These are the patients for whom I recommend use of an energy-based device to enhance their liposuction results through optimization of skin contraction. With this combined approach, patients may avoid more invasive procedures that involve more extensive scars.

Skin tightening with energy-based devices is often performed in combination with liposuction (as in the example photos included) for treatment of the neck, arms, breasts, abdomen, back and thighs. Similarly, energy-based treatment of these same body parts may be performed alone, without liposuction, when mild to moderate skin laxity is present in the absence of excess fat. These less invasive treatments are ideal for patients in their 40s or 50s who want improvement in early skin sagging, but who are not quite ready for a neck lift or arm lift or thigh lift surgery.

If you have been considering liposuction, but are concerned about loose, sagging skin, consult a surgeon certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. There may now be options that will allow you to realize the results that you are hoping for.

Dr. Polo is a graduate of the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. He is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner at Miami Plastic Surgery. He has been in practice over 20 years during which time he has remained an active member of the medical staffs of Baptist Hospital and South Miami Hospital. Dr Polo is dedicated to patient safety and education in Plastic Surgery, and he has been recognized by his peers by election to leadership positions including past-president of The Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons and president-elect of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Polo is an expert in Cosmetic Surgery of the face, neck, breasts and body. His greatest expertise is in breast augmentation and mommy makeovers. His practice also encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

