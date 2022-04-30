Hi Dr. Kelly:

How do you determine where to place filler when adding it to the cheek area?

That is a great question and it requires an in-depth answer.

As we age, we lose fat in the face. This is mostly in the deep fat compartments. Unfortunately, the fat loss doesn’t occur symmetrically and it can differ from one patient to the next. It takes an artistic eye to see where the fat loss has occurred and then to imagine what is needed to restore the volume in that space. Thus, it is extremely important to know what the ideal cheek shape looks like. Then as we build the cheek back up with filler, we will have the proper goal in mind to achieve the best result.

The fullest area of the cheek is known as the point of Maximal Malar Projection (MMP). This point can be found by drawing a line downward from the outer corner of the eye to the outside corner of the mouth. A second line is drawn from the center of the ear to the bottom of the nose (see drawing below). Those two lines will cross at the MMP. Now that we know where maximal projection should be, one can fill in around that point as needed to restore the cheek mound.

In women, the goal is to create a soft, full cheek with the apex at the MMP. If you look at models, they all tend to have fullness in the cheeks. Deflation of this area with aging really contributes to a tired, older look. The deflated face looks old and the full face looks young.

Men lose fat in their face with aging as well. But reinflation with fillers has to be done differently to achieve an ideal result. This is because the ideal male face has a stronger, more chiseled look. Unlike women, male cheeks don’t have to be as full and in men, the emphasis is more on the cheekbone. Thus, the male MMP is usually located higher and further back than with women. It tends to be located more on the cheekbone than the cheek itself. In the pictures of the models below, you can see the male/female cheek differences.

Once you start looking for it, it is easy to see deflation in the aging face due to fat loss of the deep cheek compartments. Determining how to best rebuild these areas takes artistry, knowledge and skill. When done correctly, the addition of fillers works well to rejuvenate a face, but the procedure must be done precisely and with an ideal goal in mind.