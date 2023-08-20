Facial injectables: Cheek fillers don’t need to be overdone

Dr. Polo, I’m interested in fillers to help give my face a little lift, but I’m afraid to look overdone.”

Facial injectable treatments with dermal/soft tissue fillers are among the most rapidly growing segments of the booming aesthetic industry.

When patients come to me for these treatments for the first time or after many months or years since their last treatment, I review all their surgical and non-surgical options. If they prefer non-surgical fillers, I recommend a long-term treatment plan.

For optimal patient satisfaction, carefully plan and gradually execute treatments, usually through a series of treatments over weeks to months, and then maintained with visits every 3 to 6 months. The process usually begins with restoring volume at the cheeks, temples, and posterior jawline. Most of us don’t recognize it, but our faces change more profoundly in the posterior or lateral. Fat compartments over the cheekbones, temples and lower jaw lose volume and deflate. However, we see the results of these changes more in the central part of our faces, with sagging at the front of the cheeks, the upper eyelids, near the jowls, and the deepening of tear troughs, nasolabial folds, and marionette lines.

So the most direct and effective method of beginning the correction is to restore the lost volume at the temples, posterior cheeks, and jawline. Experts in the field make the analogy of building a house. The cheeks, temples and jawline are the foundation. The tear troughs, lips, nasolabial folds and marionette lines are the framing. The more fine, superficial lines of the forehead and around the eyes and mouth are the finishes.

Just as we don’t start building a house with the fixtures, we don’t begin facial rejuvenation with fine lines but instead with volume restoration. Despite regularly using this relatable analogy, I can see the hesitancy and concern on their faces when I get to this point in the conversation with just about every patient.

As soon as I suggest restoring cheek volume, patients imagine themselves as one of the “Housewives of Wherever.” Unfortunately, there are lots of less-than-ideal filler results out there. Many are due to either or both the patient and the injector getting carried away and going overboard with just too much volume.

This never has to happen. These products come packaged as 1 ml syringes. That’s 1/5 of a teaspoon. Changes from an injection of a single needle are very subtle. For the rare occasion when a little too much of a hyaluronic acid type filler is injected, there is a dissolving agent that will correct the error. Yet several syringes are not uncommonly injected in one area, either in one or multiple sessions, resulting in overdone or even grotesque results. Excellent yet subtle results are always possible with a qualified, skilled, and experienced injector. It’s amazing how far we’ve come with fillers in such a short time.

We now have a wide range of products, each with advantages for specific facial areas. Again, when starting, it is usually best to treat in stages. This way, changes are gradual, and the bruising and swelling are limited. The results are near to those from more invasive surgical procedures. The most significant limitation is the duration of the effect. Good results require maintenance with regular treatments at least every 3 to 6 months.

If you’re interested in facial injectables, consult a board-certified plastic surgeon, facial plastic surgeon, or dermatologist. Mention your concerns; your injector will help ensure you don’t look overdone.

Dr. Polo is a graduate of the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. He is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner at Miami Plastic Surgery. He has been in practice over 20 years during which time he has remained an active member of the medical staffs of Baptist Hospital and South Miami Hospital. Dr Polo is dedicated to patient safety and education in Plastic Surgery, and he has been recognized by his peers by election to leadership positions including past-president of The Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons and president-elect of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Polo is an expert in Cosmetic Surgery of the face, neck, breasts and body. His greatest expertise is in breast augmentation and mommy makeovers. His practice also encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.