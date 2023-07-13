For the first time, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a daily oral contraceptive without a prescription, meaning consumers across the country can buy the medicine in drug stores, convenience stores, grocery stores and even online, according to a FDA press release.

“Today’s approval marks the first time a nonprescription daily oral contraceptive will be an available option for millions of people in the United States,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research,” in the press statement.

The medicine, Opill (norgestrel) tablet, “is safe and is expected to be more effective than currently available nonprescription contraceptive methods in preventing unintended pregnancy.”

The approval comes at a time when women and others have been concerned and even alarmed about the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022. In that ruling on abortion, Justice Clarence Thomas also referenced potential issues such as the “right of married persons to obtain contraceptives.”

In Florida, Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida, heralded the nonprescription medicine as a “major milestone in the 20-year effort by reproductive health, rights, and justice groups including Planned Parenthood, to bring birth control pills OTC,” according to the organization’s press release.

“It’s wonderful that the FDA has recognized the importance of improving access to contraceptives, especially since half of all pregnancies are unintended,” says Shelly Tien, a gynecologist at PPSENFL. She adds in the statement: “We know that one of the main barriers to contraceptive use is access to healthcare, specifically, the need for a doctor’s visit and the requirement for a prescription. In addition, the cost can be a concern.”

In addition, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists “has long supported over-the-counter contraception without age restrictions,” according to the press statement.

Keep in mind that Opill “is not for use as emergency contraception and does not prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex. Oral contraceptives do not protect against transmission of HIV, AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases such as chlamydia, genital herpes, genital warts, gonorrhea, hepatitis B and syphilis. Condoms should be used to prevent sexually transmitted diseases,” according to the FDA.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.