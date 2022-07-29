US News & World reports recently updated their hospital rankings, evaluating 247 Florida hospitals in the process, determining that the Mayo Clinic-Jacksonville ranks as the number one hospital in Florida. But Miami was well represented on the list.

Baptist Health’s Baptist Hospital in Miami rated high, coming in as the eighth best hospital in the state The evaluation of Baptist Health Baptist Hospital also includes data from Baptist Children's Hospital.

University of Miami Hospital and Clinics-UHealth Tower, a cancer facility, tied with Baptist for the number eight spot. The evaluation of the UHealth facility included data from Bascom Palmer Eye Institute-Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital.

According to the rankings, only 33 of the 247 facilities studied met U.S. News high standards and received a ranking.

The complete list as follows:

1. Mayo Clinic-Jacksonville

2. AdventHealth Orlando

TIE – 3. Tampa General Hospital

TIE – 3. UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville

5. Cleveland Clinic Weston

6. Sarasota Memorial Hospital

7. Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater

TIE – 8. Baptist Health Baptist Hospital in Miami

TIE – 8. Orlando Health-Orlando Regional Medical Center

TIE – 8. University of Miami Hospital and Clinics-UHealth Tower

11. Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

TIE – 12. Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers

TIE – 12. Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach

TIE – 12. St. Joseph’s Hospital-Tampa

TIE- 15. Baptist Health South Miami Hospital

TIE – 15. Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers

TIE – 15. NCH Baker Hospital in Naples

TIE – 18. AdventHealth Daytona Beach

TIE – 18. Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside Hospital in Jacksonville

TIE – 18. Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Becah

TIE – 18. Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor

TIE – 18. Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines

TIE – 18. Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood

TIE – 24. Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola Hospital

TIE – 24. Holy Cross Health-Fort Lauderdale

TIE – 24. St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Petersburg

TIE – 24. Tallahasee Memorial Healthcare

TIE – 24. UF Health Jacksonville

For more from US News hospital rankings, click here.