US News & World reports recently updated their hospital rankings, evaluating 247 Florida hospitals in the process, determining that the Mayo Clinic-Jacksonville ranks as the number one hospital in Florida. But Miami was well represented on the list.
Baptist Health’s Baptist Hospital in Miami rated high, coming in as the eighth best hospital in the state The evaluation of Baptist Health Baptist Hospital also includes data from Baptist Children's Hospital.
University of Miami Hospital and Clinics-UHealth Tower, a cancer facility, tied with Baptist for the number eight spot. The evaluation of the UHealth facility included data from Bascom Palmer Eye Institute-Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital.
According to the rankings, only 33 of the 247 facilities studied met U.S. News high standards and received a ranking.
The complete list as follows:
1. Mayo Clinic-Jacksonville
2. AdventHealth Orlando
TIE – 3. Tampa General Hospital
TIE – 3. UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville
5. Cleveland Clinic Weston
6. Sarasota Memorial Hospital
7. Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater
TIE – 8. Baptist Health Baptist Hospital in Miami
TIE – 8. Orlando Health-Orlando Regional Medical Center
TIE – 8. University of Miami Hospital and Clinics-UHealth Tower
11. Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
TIE – 12. Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers
TIE – 12. Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach
TIE – 12. St. Joseph’s Hospital-Tampa
TIE- 15. Baptist Health South Miami Hospital
TIE – 15. Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers
TIE – 15. NCH Baker Hospital in Naples
TIE – 18. AdventHealth Daytona Beach
TIE – 18. Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside Hospital in Jacksonville
TIE – 18. Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Becah
TIE – 18. Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor
TIE – 18. Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines
TIE – 18. Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood
TIE – 24. Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola Hospital
TIE – 24. Holy Cross Health-Fort Lauderdale
TIE – 24. St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Petersburg
TIE – 24. Tallahasee Memorial Healthcare
TIE – 24. UF Health Jacksonville
For more from US News hospital rankings, click here.