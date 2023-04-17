Free cancer screenings during Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness week

While more than 66,000 people will be diagnosed with head and neck cancer annually, this type of cancer has an 80 percent survival rate - if detected early.

According to the National Foundation for Cancer Research (NFCR), head and neck cancer accounts for roughly 4 percent of all cancer diagnosis in the United States.

Alcohol and tobacco use (including smokeless tobacco) are the two most important risk factors for head and neck cancers, especially cancers of the oral cavity, oropharynx, hypopharynx, and larynx.

At least 75% of head and neck cancers are caused by tobacco and alcohol use.

The Head and Neck Cancer Alliance (HNCA) is partnering with University of Miami Miller School of Medicine to offer free screenings during Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness week, which runs from Sunday, April 16 to Saturday, April 22.

Tuesday, April 18, 2023

University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Head and Neck Cancer Screening Event - San Juan Bosco Clinic, 730 NW 34th St, Miami from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Organizer Zoukaa Sargi at (305) 243-6495.

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Head and Neck Cancer Screening Event – Camillus House, 1603 NW 7th Ave, Miami. From 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, contact Organizer Zoukaa Sargi at (305) 243-6495.

Thursday, April 20, 2023

University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Head and Neck Cancer Screening Event – IDEA Needle Exchange Clinic, 1668 NW 7th Ave, Miami. From 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact Organizer Zoukaa Sargi at (305) 243-6495.

Additionally, the HNCA assists head and neck cancer patients with financial assistance to get to and from their cancer treatments. In 2022, HNCA provided more than 360 patients with gas gift cards, totaling nearly $20,000 in support.

