Here is why breast reduction patients are usually the happiest patients

HI Dr. Kelly: I’m thinking about a breast reduction. How do you determine what size to reduce the patient's breasts to?

Dr Kelly. The final breast size following a breast reduction depends on a number of factors. First and foremost is the patient's wishes. I find this often varies with the age of the patient. My younger patients usually want to preserve cleavage and some size for fashion, bathing suits etc. On the other hand, many of my older patients tell me to make them as small as possible.

With their wishes as a starting point, we usually then discuss the technical limits of surgery. Breast reduction surgery depends on maintaining a mound of breast tissue under the nipple and areola to provide an adequate blood supply to those structures. If that breast mound is made too small, there is the potential for catastrophic complications resulting in partial or full necrosis of the nipple/areola complex. Essentially, the nipple and areola can die.

I have never had a patient with that problem but have seen cases from other surgeons during my career. Given that concern, I tell the patients there is a limit on how small they can be, usually a B Cup.

At the same time, most breast reduction patients have symptoms of neck pain, back pain and indentations at their shoulders from their bra. If the breasts aren't reduced enough during surgery, those symptoms may persist.

In my experience, if you don't get them down to at least a C cup, they may still have back, neck or shoulder problems.

I also have learned through the years that many breast reduction patients tend to lose weight after surgery. When I see them at six months after the operation, they invariably are thinner and more active. So I need to take that into account when planning their final cup size.

Finally, from a cosmetic viewpoint, my most important focus is that the patient's new breasts fit their body. The goal is always to have breasts that are proportional to the patients hips and abdomen. I want to see a visually proportionate result.

As you can see from the discussion above, breast reduction surgery is complicated. Most patients ideally should end up between a B cup and a C cup. It takes experience to both meet the patient’s expectations and at the same time, do the surgery in a safe and aesthetically pleasing manner.

Despite these challenges, I find that breast reduction patients are some of the happiest of all plastic surgery patients. It always makes my day when they tell me how pleased they are and how they wished they had done the surgery sooner.

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.