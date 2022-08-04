After the number of nationwide confirmed cases of Monkeypox reached 6,617, on Thursday afternoon Xavier Becerra, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary declared the nation's monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency.

Becerra said he was prepared to go 'to the next level' and urged every American to, "take monkeypox seriously."

The health emergency declaration makes more resources available to states, as well as opening the doors for federal officials to be deployed nationwide and facilitate data collection on cases, hospitalizations and testing.

According to a New York Times report, President Joe Biden’s administration has been under pressure to move more aggressively to combat the outbreak and try to ease the shortage of the monkeypox vaccine, called Jynneos and made by the Danish company Bavarian Nordic.

The health emergency declaration will not not ease that shortage, but it may allow the administration to increase access to tecovirimat, the drug recommended for treating the disease, the NY Times reported.

Some states, like New York, California and Illinois have declared public health emergencies over the outbreak.

The State of Florida has not.

United States’ monkeypox outbreak is now the largest in the world, with a total of 6,600 cases reported in 48 states.