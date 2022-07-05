Ice cream sold in Florida link to deadly Listeria outbreak

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is advising against consuming ice cream produced and distributed by Sarasota-based Big Olaf Creamery.

The CDC, along with the Florida Department of Health, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are collecting different types of data to investigate a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections.

In a post on its website, the CDC said, “Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota, FL, is voluntarily contacting retail locations to recommend against selling their ice cream products.”

The CDC says those who have the ice cream at home should consider throwing it away and clean areas, containers, and utensils that may have touched the product.

Of the 17 infected people CDC interviewed as part of the investigation, 14 reported eating ice cream and six remembered eating Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream or eating ice cream at locations that might have been supplied by Big Olaf Creamery.

So far, 23 people have been infected across ten states, and “nearly all” lived in or traveled to Florida in the month preceding infection,” the CDC said in an earlier press release.

Twelve of the infected lived in Florida.