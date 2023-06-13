‘Internal bra’ may help extend the benefits of your aesthetic breast surgery

Dr. Polo, I had a breast lift several years ago and now my breasts are sagging again. I want to have them redone, but I hope it lasts longer this time. Is there anything that you can do differently to help keep them perky for longer?

Breast lift procedures are among the most common aesthetic breast surgeries. Breast lifts may be performed as isolated procedures, as part of a breast reduction, or along with an implant augmentation.

A breast lift alone includes multiple techniques that combine to enhance the appearance of the breast. First, the skin of the breast is tailored to reduce excess surface area, including reducing the diameter of the areola. Secondly, the nipple-areola complex is elevated to a more appropriate position. Finally, some breast lift techniques also allow your plastic surgeon to reshape the breast by repositioning tissue.

Patients seeking correction of sagging breasts often have at least some degree of compromise to their connective tissue support. This is what, in large part, is responsible for their condition. Lack of tissue support may be due to genetics, diseases, medications or normal life progressions; including aging, weight fluctuations, pregnancies, and breastfeeding.

The above-mentioned breast lift techniques all contribute to an improved breast aesthetic, but none of them address the underlying lack of connective tissue support. For this reason, one limitation to breast lift surgery has been in maintaining aesthetic improvement over a long period of time. Over time, more perky lifted, augmented or reduced breasts tend to “bottom out.” The lower part of the breast stretches and elongates, and fullness at the upper part of the breast diminishes.

Until recently, we have not had safe, effective and reliable solutions to this “bottoming out” problem. Recent developments in tissue engineering technology, however, have provided improved products and techniques that now allow us to create an “internal bra.”

These products are described as bio-resorbable or bio-stimulatory matrices or scaffolds. They are composed of biologically produced monofilament materials that are woven into mesh-like structures. During surgery, these matrices or scaffolds are placed along the lower pole of the breast like a sling, and are often secured to the strong connective tissue of the chest wall at either end. Initially, the strength of the scaffold material is what augments the tissue support. More importantly, over time, the scaffold material itself is absorbed, while simultaneously stimulating production of your own additional, new connective tissue in its place. This results in a 3-5-fold increase in support strength along the lower part of the breast.

Many of these “internal bra” products are FDA approved. The products and techniques have proven to be safe and effective. However, the FDA considers them “off label” when used in the breast, until randomized, double-blinded trials support those same results. These “off label” applications are up to you and your surgeon’s discretion.

“Internal bra” procedures are trending, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they are best for everyone. As with any product/procedure, there are potential complications. Risks include: fluid collections, infection, foreign body – inflammatory reactions, and healing complications with exposure.

In my practice, I recommend considering an “internal bra” for breast lift or reduction patients with inherently poor connective tissue support, as evidenced by: presentation at an early age (teens or 20s), recurrent “bottoming out” after previous surgery, or diffuse skin laxity throughout the body. I recommend considering use of an “internal bra” when larger implants are being used, when severe breast skin laxity and inelasticity is present, or when revision surgery is being performed for “bottoming out” or for another implant malposition.

Dr. Polo is a graduate of the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. He is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner at Miami Plastic Surgery. He has been in practice over 20 years during which time he has remained an active member of the medical staffs of Baptist Hospital and South Miami Hospital. Dr Polo is dedicated to patient safety and education in Plastic Surgery, and he has been recognized by his peers by election to leadership positions including past-president of The Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons and president-elect of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Polo is an expert in Cosmetic Surgery of the face, neck, breasts and body. His greatest expertise is in breast augmentation and mommy makeovers. His practice also encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

