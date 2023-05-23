Is 8 glasses of water a day enough ? Here’s how much you should actually be drinking

With the rise in popularity of wellness content on social media, many have been convinced they’re not drinking enough water.

However, it might be the opposite.

The 8 by 8 rule for water, a suggestion to consume eight 8-ounce glasses of water a day, has been around for decades. Many people follow it religiously, but some should definitely be upping their intake, considering the importance of water for our bodies.

“Water is essential for your body’s survival,” Crystal Scott, registered dietitian-nutritionist with Top Nutrition Coaching, told Fortune. “It helps regulate your temperature, transports nutrients, removes waste, lubricates your joints and tissues, and it also plays a crucial role in maintaining the delicate balance of electrolytes and fluids in your body.”

Humans lose water every second of the day, as they breathe, sweat, urinate, and metabolize what they eat and drink. Replenishing those lost H2O molecules is key to maintaining a healthy body, so your water intake should be one of the first factors to consider when you’re concerned about your health.

“It’s the starter when looking at any form of change or issues with your nutrition or your lifestyle—assess water intake first and foremost,” says Scott. “It helps with fullness cues, it can improve cognitive function, mood, physical performance, and can prevent health problems like constipation, kidney stones, and urinary tract infections. It’s one of the foundational building blocks.”

How much water intake is best for you ?

Everyone needs water, but how much ? The exact dosage depends on a couple factors.

“Water recommendations are going to vary depending on age, sex, and activity level,” Scott says.

Some people especially need to be increasing the amount of water they intake, including individuals who: live in a hot and humid climate, exercise heavily, and are pregnant and/or breastfeeding.

Although there’s no set amount of water individuals should be drinking, there are a couple of suggestions. The National Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine recommends 125 ounces for men and 91 ounces for women.

Something to remember with water intake, however, is that you can meet your daily needs through many forms — including food.

“You can get a lot of hydration from foods like celery, oranges, strawberries, watermelon, and cucumbers,” Scott says. “All are hydrating foods that can actually help supplement your water intake.”

Though most people need more water, excessive water intake can also become an issue. When your body can’t handle the amount of water you’re drinking, your kidneys can’t filter it at a regular rate, diluting the amount of sodium in your blood and possibly causing your cells to swell. The condition, called hyponatremia, is most common among individuals with kidney failure, congestive heart failure, and athletes who do not invest enough electrolytes after tough practices, games, or gym sessions.

How do you know if you’re drinking enough ?

Since water is such a vital part of your body, common health issues can actually be traced back to dehydration. Headaches, bad sleep, constipation. and dizziness are just some of many side effects of a lack of hydration.

According to Scott, one of the best ways to tell if you're getting enough water is by paying attention to your urine color.

“Urine color is a really great indicator of hydration status,” says Scott. If your toilet water is pale yellow or clear after you pee, you’re golden. Dark yellow or amber colored urine are signs your body needs fluids.

The rate at which you urinate can also be a tell-tale sign, as people who are more hydrated often use the bathroom more often. Next time you’re curious to know how hydrated you may be, pay attention to these factors and adjust your intake accordingly.

Tips for upping your intake

Most experts agree that “slow and steady wins the race.” When increasing the amount of water you intake every day, it’s key to not jump from a couple of glasses to 100 ounces all at once.

Scott encourages people to start slow - set their goal, and up their intake by small increments every day. She also recommends people give themselves a couple of goals throughout the day, instead of trying to drink all those ounces in the first hours of the morning.

“Half your body weight in ounces is a great starting point,” she says. “So for someone who’s 200 pounds, our first goal would be 100 ounces. And let’s say they’re only drinking 20 ounces of fluid a day. So every week, we’d want to increase about eight to 10 ounces a week, slow and steady. Because if you do hydrate too quickly, people can feel really waterlogged.”

When you take a leap in your water intake, water may start to taste boring. When in doubt, experiment ! Drinking it at different temperatures or adding fruit slices to give it a twist can make the adjustment easier.

This article was adapted from a Fortune report. To read the original article, click here.