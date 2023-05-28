Is Platelet Rich Plasma snake oil or panacea? Answer may surprise you

In recent years, we have seen Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) touted as a remedy for all sorts of maladies. It seems unlikely that a substance extracted from our own blood could be effective at healing wounds and damaged joints, helping rejuvenate our skin, and even grow hair. Surprisingly, there is quite a bit of scientific evidence to support many of these claims.

PRP is a human blood product that was initially developed for transfusion therapy, to treat coagulation problems related to platelet deficiencies. Platelets are subcellular particles present in circulating blood serum that play an important role in initiating blood clotting. They also produce a multitude of chemical transmitters called cytokines and growth factors that serve critical roles in the processes of inflammation, cellular growth and proliferation.

In essence, platelets are micro-factories that pump out these crucial chemical signals that are distributed throughout the body. The science behind the power of PRP is primarily within the wonder of human biology, and secondarily from man’s creation of gel media that allow us to separate out unwanted blood cells, leaving behind plasma, rich in platelets, and with high concentrations of the chemical substances that they produce.

Modern medicine has found a variety of useful applications for this powerful autologous material. PRP is now widely used in diverse specialties, including sports medicine, regenerative medicine and aesthetics. Within aesthetic medicine, PRP is commonly employed to aid in surgical wound healing, to promote restoration and rejuvenation of aging skin, and to enhance results of autologous fat grafting.

In addition, PRP has demonstrated promising ability to reverse hair loss.

Androgenetic, or hormone-related, hair loss is the most common form of alopecia. It affects tens of millions of men and women in the U.S. alone. Both male and female pattern hair loss may begin much earlier in life, but are most common after age 50, when more than 50% of men are affected to some degree. Especially in the earlier stages of hair loss, where mild to moderate thinning is evident, PRP treatment has demonstrated evidence in many scientific studies, to significantly improve hair quality and hair density.

These benefits are achieved through the ability of PRP to stimulate the proliferation of blood vessels, proliferation and prolonged survival of dermal papillary hair follicle cells, prolongation of the growth phase of hair follicles, and protection from premature dormancy or even death of hair follicles.

The best news is that this can all be realized through simple treatments with little to no side effects. These are in-office treatments performed in less than an hour. Peripheral blood is drawn routinely and centrifuged in a special medium. The PRP is separated and transferred to syringes. The affected areas of the scalp are injected at multiple locations. Most patients tolerate the treatment using only ice for discomfort. For those who require a little more anesthesia, I offer a light nitrous oxide (laughing gas). There is no downtime and side effects are minimal, usually limited to a mild headache for a few hours following treatment, and possibly mild swelling for 24-48 hours.

Most protocols include an initial series of 3 treatments, approximately 1 month apart, followed by maintenance treatments every 3-6 months. Prices generally range from $500-$1,000 per treatment. In my practice, I find that patients usually see noticeable reduction in hair shedding and improved hair thickness and density after only two treatments.

Modern medicine is just beginning to realize the many potential benefits of PRP and of a multitude of other emerging regenerative therapies. If you are troubled by thinning hair and are interested in PRP as a potential therapy, contact a board-certified plastic surgeon or dermatologist for a consultation.

Dr. Polo is a graduate of the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. He is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner at Miami Plastic Surgery. He has been in practice over 20 years during which time he has remained an active member of the medical staffs of Baptist Hospital and South Miami Hospital. Dr Polo is dedicated to patient safety and education in Plastic Surgery, and he has been recognized by his peers by election to leadership positions including past-president of The Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons and president-elect of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Polo is an expert in Cosmetic Surgery of the face, neck, breasts and body. His greatest expertise is in breast augmentation and mommy makeovers. His practice also encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

You can email him questions at mpolo@miamiplasticsurgery.com.

