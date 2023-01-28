Spending a day on the beach in Key Biscayne often goes hand-in-hand with a carne asada, some sandwiches, and–naturally– the necessary dessert. Though there are many options for people who love sugar, indulging in your favorite treats may not always be good for your body.

Recently, the rise in alternatives to sweets has reflected the public’s shift towards more “healthy” options to consume instead. Sugar is no stranger to these influences, obvious in the popularity of Splenda, Stevia, and other replacements.

One of the more recently-popularized sugar alternatives is a more natural option, and likely the best for your body. If you guessed honey, you guessed correctly.

For centuries, honey has been used as a natural sweetening agent. Though millions already love it, more recent findings have highlighted its health benefits.

The popular journal Nutrition Reviews published the findings of researchers at the University of Toronto, who discovered that honey benefits aspects of cardiometabolic health, which include lowering fasting blood glucose (sugar) and LDL or “bad” cholesterol levels, and instead increasing HDL or “good cholesterol.”

Though there have been in vitro and animal studies pointing to honey’s cardiovascular benefits, this current study is the most detailed and up-to-date on the importance of honey’s processing and floral sources.

Some of the experts who participated in the study and reacted to it emphasized the importance of its context, being that participants in the clinical trials followed healthy dietary patterns with added sugars that accounted for 10 per cent (or less) of their daily caloric intake.

“We’re not saying you should start having honey if you currently avoid sugar,” said Tauseef Khan, one of the senior researchers on the study and a research associate in nutritional sciences at the University of Toronto’s Temerty Faculty of Medicine. “The takeaway is more about replacement — if you’re using table sugar, syrup or another sweetener, switching those sugars for honey might lower cardiometabolic risks.”

When making these suggestions, the experts involved with the experiment also pointed out that most of the beneficial effects found in the studies were driven by raw honey and honey from a singular floral source (such as Robinia, marketed as acacia honey).

Khan also said that processed honey loses many of its beneficial health factors during its pasteurization, more specifically during its exposure to high heat. Likewise, putting raw honey into a hot drink can destroy some of its beneficial properties–though not all, as the interaction’s effect relies on many different factors.

In response to these conclusions, many have looked for ways to incorporate “beneficial” types of honey into their meals.

CNBC’s Lauren Armstrong, contributor and dietician, agreed that honey is a better alternative sweetener than sugar. She shared that honey has a lower GI than sugar, meaning that it does not raise blood sugar levels as quickly.

She also mentioned a couple of studies pointing to other benefits of honey, such as having traces of essential vitamins and minerals, helping to treat upper respiratory infections, as well as burns and other topical conditions (according to the peer-reviewed book “Honey Analysis: New Advances and Challenges”).

According to Armstrong, regular honey is the type you’ll usually find at the grocery store, which has been pasteurized, allowing it to last longer and prevent crystallization. As Khan mentioned, this pasteurization process is what strips honey of most of its benefits.

Consequently, most experts recommend people consume raw honey, which comes from beehives and isn’t pasteurized. Since it does not go through this process, most of its beneficial properties are still active.

Raw honey is not found in many grocery stores, so proper research is necessary to make sure you are buying it from a trusted source online or at a farmer’s market.

Armstrong also mentioned another type of honey, called Manuka honey, which is made from the flowers of New Zealand’s native Manuka tree. This type of honey is said to have even more benefits than raw honey, such as antibacterial properties.

After intaking all this information, a common question is how do I intake all this honey?

Firstly, it’s important to know that although honey has many health benefits, overindulging in any sugar can be risky. The USDA and HHS guidelines recommend that sugar make up 10% or less of your total daily calories.

Sugars have been linked to many different health issues, such as high blood pressure and heart disease. However, honey remains a more beneficial option than many of the sugar-filled snacks on the market.

If you’re looking for some ways to include honey in your diet, here are some options:

1. Swap pancake syrup out for honey. We all know someone who loves pancakes with a big spoonful–or a couple–of syrup. But with honey, a little bit goes a long way. Just about 3/4ths of that same spoonful would be more than enough to make your pancakes as sweet as you like them.

2. Get creative with your salad dressings. For sweet-and-salty combo lovers, adding honey to your salad dressings is a great way to mix those flavors you love and get even more health benefits from your plate.

3. Mix it into your cereal. One of the best ways to start your morning is with a big bowl of cereal–preferably not the kind that has artificial sweeteners or the consistently harmful high-fructose corn syrup. Honey is a great alternative sweetener to mix into your cereal to make that seemingly-bland healthy kind into a much tastier spoonful.

4. Add it into your yogurt. This is one of Dr. Khan’s personal recommendations, since yogurt is almost always eaten cold. Like we talked about, mixing honey into a heated substance basically strips it of most of its beneficial properties. Adding raw honey into your yogurt makes for a naturally tasty morning, afternoon, or midnight treat.

5. Eat it by itself ! If you’re looking for “something sweet” after a big, salty meal, consider eating a small spoonful of honey. Since honey is naturally sweeter than other sugar alternatives, eating a small portion of it can satisfy your sweet tooth more than you think–and benefit your health at the same time.

To read the full study about the effect of honey on cardiometabolic health, click here.