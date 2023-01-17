Locally sold dark chocolate bar tests high for lead and cadmium

Recently, Consumer Reports (CR) tested 28 dark chocolate bars, and while all the products they tested had traces of lead and cadmium, some were safer than others.

The test included smaller brands as well as more familiar ones, like Dove and Ghirardelli including some store brands, like Trader Joe's.

Trader Joe’s has been dominating the grocery store game for years now. Known for their affordability and variety in general products –and, more importantly, snacks– they’ve taken a hold of Miami as well.

With many of their products being marketed as healthier versions of common snacks, something as simple as a dark chocolate bar may seem like a preferable idea. However, a recent Consumer Reports study shows that there might be some hidden ingredients that will make you think twice before handing it to those creepily-nice employees.

To measure the risk each chocolate posed, CR used California’s maximum allowable dose level (MADL) for lead and cadmium. Any product with a percentage over 100% for either chemical is considered to exceed the MADL.

Though there are no federal limits for the amount of these chemicals foods can contain, CR’s scientists believe that California’s standards are the most protective measures available.

According to CR, “while both cadmium and lead pose serious health risks, products within each category are listed in order of lead level, because that heavy metal poses particular concerns and no amount of it is considered safe.”

Some Trader Joe’s favorites were on the list of products that the study found to have high levels of those chemicals.

5 brands whose chocolate may contain high levels of lead, cadmium

1. Trader Joe’s: Dark Chocolate 72% Cacao (192% of the lead MADL) and The Dark Chocolate Lover’s Chocolate 85% Cacao (127% of the lead MADL, 229% of the cadmium MADL)

2. Hershey: Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate (265% of the lead MADL)

3. Lindt: Excellence Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa (166% of the lead MADL) and Excellence Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa (116% of the cadmium MADL)

4. Godiva: Signature Dark Chocolate 72% Cacao (146% of the lead MADL)

5. Dove: Promises Deeper Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao (112% of the cadmium MADL)

Other brands that are high in cadmium, according to CR, include: Beyond Good, Equal Exchange, Scharffen Berger, Alter Eco, and Pascha

Other brands that are high in lead, according to CR, include: Tony’s, Lily’s, Chocolove, Endangered Species, and Hu

Other brands that are high in both cadmium and lead, according to CR, include: Theo, Lily’s, and Green & Black’s

5 brands that are considered “safer choices”

1. Mast: Organic Dark Chocolate 80% Cocoa (14% of the lead MADL, 40% of the cadmium MADL)

2. Taza Chocolate: Organic Deliciously Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao (33% of the lead MADL, 74% of the cadmium MADL)

3. Ghirardelli: Intense Dark Chocolate 86% Cacao (36% of the lead MADL, 39% of the cadmium MADL)

4. Ghirardelli: Dark Chocolate Twilight Delight 72% Cacao (61% of the lead MADL, 96% of the cadmium MADL)

5. Valrhona: Abinao Dark Chocolate 85% Cacao (63% of the lead MADL, 73% of the cadmium MADL)

In an interview with CNBC, Dr. Fred Henretig, senior toxicologist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said low-level lead exposure can have serious consequences for children and their cognitive abilities.

Exposure to high levels of lead may result in weakness, anemia, and kidney or brain damage, according to the World Health Organization. Though these consequences are more likely in children, high levels of the chemical pose a threat to anyone consuming it.

In terms of cadmium, “when eaten, large amounts of cadmium can severely irritate the stomach and cause vomiting and diarrhea,” according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

When CNBC asked the five brands to comment on the report findings, they received the following responses.

Hershey stated: “We do not add cadmium or lead to our products, and we work closely with our suppliers to minimize their presence in our products. Consumers can rest assured that they may continue to enjoy Hershey products safely.”

A representative from Godiva said, “Consumers can be assured that all GODIVA products are safe, and that our products follow all relevant government regulations,” adding that, “Any detectable amounts of these metals are naturally occurring and are not a result of manufacturing or shipping processes.”

“Trader Joe’s, Lindt and Dove didn’t provide an immediate response to comment.”

Many people have already begun to file lawsuits against some of the brands included in the study, like Trader Joe’s and Hershey, saying they were “misled and put in danger.” Consumers have been surprised and disappointed in finding out the heavy metal content of the products they have been consuming.

After the report was published, many dark chocolate lovers have been asking the same question: can we still eat it ?

The answer is yes. Although the study shows that finding heavy metals in dark chocolate is unsurprising, not all brands are dangerous.

When deciding what brand of dark chocolate you’ll keep eating, you can refer back to the 5 brands listed as “safer choices” earlier in this article. Making an informed choice on the products you consume is crucial to make sure your body is safe.

While research is ongoing about issues such as heavy metals in dark chocolate, experts say there are a couple of steps you can take in order to keep eating dark chocolate in a safer way:

– Opt for dark chocolates with low cacao percentages

– Be careful and aware of your overall chocolate consumption

– Eat a well-rounded diet

To read the full Consumer Reports study, click here.

To read CNBC’s original article, click here.