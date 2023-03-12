Longstanding study reveals health relationships key to long, happy lives

Thank you so much for all your emails and personal plaudits about my articles. They humble me and inspire me to bring new thoughts and ideas to the forefront of elder issue discussions. The best part of that quest is my research and all the new studies on aging.

As I’ve said often, Boomers are the generation who brought in sex, drugs, and rock and roll. Now it’s time to show our succeeding generations how to “mature” – with or without sex, drugs, and rock and roll. I have cut out most of the drugs… unless we count vodka.

One study, which began 84 years ago, shed light on how to live a long and healthy life. Beginning in 1939, the Harvard Study of Adult Development started collecting data on the lives of 268 Harvard graduates and added 456 inner-city Boston men in the 1970s. They’ve also added wives and children of the original study group. The children are now in their 50s and 60s.

Since the study started, researchers accumulated data from physical examinations and completed medical histories, interviews and questionnaires. Their goal? To uncover “what psychosocial variables and biological processes from early life predict health and well-being in late life.”

At the end of the day, the only factor they could correlate with happiness was the quality of their human relationships. Close friendships, familial connections, and marriages surpassed other variables like social class, genetics, I.Q., fame, or fortune. The people who had the most satisfaction in their friendships at age 50 were the healthiest and happiest at age 80. Loneliness was as closely linked to early death as smoking or alcoholism!

“The surprising finding is that… how happy we are in our relationships have a powerful influence on our health,” said study director Robert Waldinger, a psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital and a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. “Taking care of your body is important, but tending to your relationships is a form of self-care too. That, I think, is the revelation.”

On one level, this is great news. I have a group of women whom I’ve known since my 40s and 50s, and we’re all close, though we live in different parts of the country. I also have friends with whom I walk two or three times a week. During our walks we share personal issues and solve most of the world’s problems. (It’s a long walk.)

The downside is allowing new people in, I tend to get lazy trying to forge more “friends.” I’m making more of an effort because new ‘friends’ equals new experiences, which equals moving forward. Not every friend is ‘close,’ but finding people with varying interests allows us to explore options. I have ballet friends, theater friends, party friends, cocktail friends, and coffee friends – none of them take away from my long-forged friendships, but they certainly add to my life experience, and I hope I add to theirs.

About Frances Reaves, ESQ

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Reaves spent 10 years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of “senior care.”

If you have any questions or comments, contact Reaves at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com

