Many women now looking for more natural breast augmentation, without implants

Dr. Polo, I would like for my breasts to be fuller and more lifted, but I want a natural look and I do not want an implant. Are there other options that can give me this result?

Breast augmentation continues to be among the most commonly performed aesthetic surgical procedures. Recent social and fashion trends seem to be toward smaller breasts. We hear a lot lately about influencers and celebrities downsizing or removing their breast implants. These factors, as well as new concerns related to breast implant safety, are contributing to more women seeking breast augmentation to request alternatives to implants, which will still provide the aesthetic improvements they desire.

Fortunately, there is often a safe and effective option for these patients. Autologous fat grafting is another of the more commonly performed aesthetic surgeries. Improvements in both techniques and technology have allowed fat grafting to be utilized for rejuvenation of all areas of the body, either as stand-alone procedures such as gluteal augmentation (BBL), or as complimentary additions to surgeries such as a facelift.

Similarly, autologous fat grafting for breast augmentation may be performed as a stand-alone procedure or as a complimentary procedure, along with a breast lift or combined with implant augmentation.

Although this procedure is becoming more popular, it probably has not overtaken implant augmentation because of its limitations. As with any autologous fat grafting procedure, living fat cells and surrounding connective tissue is obtained using standard liposuction techniques. The tissue is cleaned and filtered to remove any unwanted material, and then injected throughout the breasts, with careful technique, to create the desired shape. A significant percentage of the grafted volume will always dissolve, but the portion that takes will remain permanently, as natural, viable soft tissue.

One key limitation to the procedure is for patients to have enough unwanted fat to donate. Processing the fat after liposuction results in loss of up to half of the removed volume. After grafting, another 50% of the volume may dissolve. A minimum of about 1 liter is required, and many women interested in the procedure may not have that available. Another important limitation is having enough breast volume to accept the grafted fat. Women seek this procedure because their breasts are small. The smaller the breast is, the smaller the volume of grafted fat that can take and remain permanently.

In my practice, ideal candidates for breast augmentation with autologous fat are women with minimal ptosis or sagging, who desire a natural shape and a modest size increase, and who have a moderate amount of unwanted fat in multiple areas. A 1-2 cup size volume increase is a reasonable expectation. For a 2-cup size increase or more, multiple, staged fat grafting procedures may be required. Alternatively, fat grafting may be combined with augmentation with a small implant to maintain a very natural look.

Autologous fat grafting has proven to be a safe procedure. It does not affect one’s risk of developing breast cancer. As with many other aesthetic breast procedures, there may be post-operative changes seen on mammogram or ultrasound screening, which usually are easily distinguishable from changes concerning malignancy.

In contrast, women should never consider having their breasts injected with any foreign material for purposes of augmentation. Using your own tissue, with no substances added, is the only safe alternative to breast implants.

If you’re interested in a natural breast augmentation, without using a prosthetic implant, consult with a surgeon certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery to find out if autologous fat grafting is right for you. If so, you’ll probably get just the result that you’re hoping for.

Dr. Polo is a graduate of the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. He is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner at Miami Plastic Surgery. He has been in practice over 20 years during which time he has remained an active member of the medical staffs of Baptist Hospital and South Miami Hospital. Dr Polo is dedicated to patient safety and education in Plastic Surgery, and he has been recognized by his peers by election to leadership positions including past-president of The Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons and president-elect of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Polo is an expert in Cosmetic Surgery of the face, neck, breasts and body. His greatest expertise is in breast augmentation and mommy makeovers. His practice also encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

