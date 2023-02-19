Men also have options for augmenting the chest

Dr. Polo. No matter how hard I work my chest at the gym, I just don’t seem to be able to develop the size and definition that I want in my pecs.

When my male patients come to me with this concern, we discuss two options: pectoral implants or autologous fat grafting.

As with female breast augmentation, pectoral augmentation in men is most commonly performed using implants. There is a difference however, in the type of implant used. With female breast augmentation, either saline or silicone gel filled implants are utilized. For male pectoral augmentation, silicone implants are always utilized, but instead of the softer silicone gel, these implants are a more firm, solid silicone. As would be expected, male pec implants are also shaped differently than silicone breast implants. Rather than symmetrical, round or projecting tear drop shapes, pectoral implants have more flat and asymmetrical shapes designed to conform to the shape of the pectoral muscles.

For female breast augmentation, I usually recommend incisional approaches, either through the inframammary fold beneath the breast, or through an axillary incision under the arm. An incision at the lower edge of the areola is another reasonable option, but that is associated with a slightly higher rate of complications.

Similarly, I prefer incisions in the axilla or at the inframammary fold for male pectoral augmentation. In men, the areola is often too small to allow the longer incision required for placing the more rigid pectoral silicone implants.

Male pectoral implants are always placed beneath the pectoralis muscle in order to prevent complications, including palpability or visibility of the firm implant edge. Because women often have more breast tissue, their softer implants may be placed either beneath or on top of the pectoralis muscle.

With my male patients, I discuss exactly what shape they prefer for their chest, and then select the shape of implant that will best fit their goal. Pectoral implants generally range between 250cc and 350cc. This would be in the range of a 2-cup size increase in women. Female breast implants are often significantly larger in volume and are meant to provide much more projection to the breast.

Some men prefer not to have prosthetic implants, or they may be looking for enhancement at a particular part of the chest, or of a smaller volume. For these patients, I offer autologous fat transfer. With this procedure, I first perform liposuction at areas for which fat reduction and improved contour is desired. The suctioned material is then processed to purify and concentrate the viable fatty tissue, which I then meticulously re-inject to shape and volumize the chest.

This process is somewhat less predictable than implant augmentation of the male chest, as far as the exact shape and/or the degree of volume enhancement that may be achievable.

If you want bigger and more defined pec muscles and are having a difficult time producing results at the gym, schedule a consultation with a surgeon certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery to find out what options may be available to you.

Dr. Polo is a graduate of the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. He is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner at Miami Plastic Surgery. He has been in practice over 20 years during which time he has remained an active member of the medical staffs of Baptist Hospital and South Miami Hospital. Dr Polo is dedicated to patient safety and education in Plastic Surgery, and he has been recognized by his peers by election to leadership positions including past-president of The Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons and president-elect of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Polo is an expert in Cosmetic Surgery of the face, neck, breasts and body. His greatest expertise is in breast augmentation and mommy makeovers. His practice also encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

