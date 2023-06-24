Men are missing out on a more relaxed, rested look by taking a pass on Botox and other aesthetic procedures

Botulinum toxin injections are just as useful for men as they are for women.

An estimated 4-5 million of these injections are performed annually for facial aesthetic purposes. Of those, only 6% are for male patients. With all of the advances in aesthetic medicine over the past few decades since Botox was first released, especially those in minimally invasive treatments, still only about 8% of all aesthetic procedures are performed on men.

Knowing what I know about how satisfied patients are with these procedures, I am always surprised and puzzled by these figures, and why it is that men continue to miss out on the potential benefits of aesthetic procedures.

Among the more common deterrents for anyone considering these procedures include: fear of pain and discomfort; concern over necessary downtime; fear of dramatic change of appearance or looking “overdone”; and lack of accurate information about details, risks and benefits of the specific procedure.

For a variety of reasons, men seem to be more concerned with others knowing that they have undergone a cosmetic treatment. There seems to be a sense that doing this is a sign of vanity, weakness, or lack of self-confidence, and somehow compromises their masculinity.

Because of this perceived stigma, men are less likely to adequately educate themselves about what they may want to improve about their appearance, and exactly what options may be available to them. They are less likely to research these options or talk about them with their peers. This lack of knowledge also feeds into the belief that any cosmetic procedure, even the more minimally invasive, will result in drastic changes that will be obvious to others, and possibly result in a more dramatic change than what may be desired.

I believe that if more men took the time to educate themselves on the actual facts about aesthetic procedures, they would be much more likely to receive them, and would actually end up realizing a boost in self-esteem.

A good example of this can be seen with one of the most common surgical procedures. Blepharoplasty, or cosmetic eyelid surgery, is equally effective in men as in women. With this procedure, excess skin and bulging fat pockets are removed from the upper and lower eyelids. This leads, not so much to a beautifying effect, as to a refreshing, rejuvenating effect. Downtime is around one week. There are rarely any obvious signs that someone has undergone the procedure. Blepharoplasty makes us look more rested and more youthful. Who doesn’t want that? Yet again, a large majority of these procedures are performed in women.

The most puzzling gender discrepancy, however, is with botulinum toxin treatments. Similar to blepharoplasty surgery, Botox injections have a rejuvenating effect by helping us appear younger and more refreshed. These two procedures actually complement one another. Whereas blepharoplasty rejuvenates the eyelids, Botox works primarily to lift and shape the eyebrows and to smooth wrinkles in the forehead and around the eyes, resulting in a more rested and youthful appearance.

Just about every adult over 40 years old would be thrilled to see a little more youthful and refreshed appearance when they look in the mirror; maybe closer to how they used to look 10 years ago. This is what botulinum toxin injections can do for us, with a no downtime, minimally invasive procedure that takes minutes to perform. In the hands of a qualified, skilled and experienced injector, effects are subtle, risks are minimal, and complications rare. Any less-than-ideal effects are often correctable with a simple touch-up.

So what else could possibly be holding you back guys? There are needles involved, but they are the smallest needles used for anything in medicine. Most patients easily tolerate the procedure without anesthesia. For those who are a little more sensitive, a topical anesthetic cream is more than enough to make it more tolerable. If you desire a natural, refreshed facial appearance, consider giving Botox a try. All of those women can’t be wrong. I’m betting that you will be just as happy with the results.

Dr. Polo is a graduate of the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. He is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner at Miami Plastic Surgery. He has been in practice over 20 years during which time he has remained an active member of the medical staffs of Baptist Hospital and South Miami Hospital. Dr Polo is dedicated to patient safety and education in Plastic Surgery, and he has been recognized by his peers by election to leadership positions including past-president of The Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons and president-elect of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Polo is an expert in Cosmetic Surgery of the face, neck, breasts and body. His greatest expertise is in breast augmentation and mommy makeovers. His practice also encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.