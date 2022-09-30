Dr. Polo, I am unhappy and self-conscious about how my chest has enlarged recently. What can you do to help me?

I regularly see men in my practice with this concern. Gynecomastia, or breast reduction surgery is one of the more commonly performed cosmetic procedures for men.

The first step in evaluating a patient with this problem is to determine whether there may be a reversible cause. Gynecomastia often has no identifiable source, however a variety of illnesses, prescription medications, obesity, alcohol and illicit drugs are known to contribute to this condition. Usually these substances cause an imbalance between testosterone and estrogen hormones, leading to overgrowth of glandular breast tissue.

When use of any of these inciting agents is identified, the drug or substance is discontinued or replaced and time allowed to see if the breast enlargement may be reversed. If it persists, or if no potential inciting agent is suspected, surgery may be considered, as long as there are no other major health issues.

With true gynecomastia, the breast enlargement involves a dense, often very tender mass located just beneath the areola. I treat these patients with surgical resection of the mass through a well-hidden incision at the margin of the areola.

In some cases, as in the one in the photos below, breast enlargement results from a combination of both excess glandular tissue and excess fatty tissue. I treat these patients with the same peri-areolar excision, combined with liposuction for further sculpting of the surrounding chest.

When male breast enlargement is due to accumulation of fatty tissue alone, the condition is more appropriately described as pseudo-gynecomastia. I most often treat these patients with liposuction, avoiding longer incisions and scars and simplifying the recovery process. Contraction of excess skin after liposuction is usually adequate enough to allow the desired improvement in chest contour.

On some occasions, particularly with cases of substantial previous weight loss, reduction of male breast enlargement may require excision of large skin redundancy. My preferred technique for these patients is to reduce volume excess with liposuction and then to lift the breast and remove skin excess through well disguised scars around the margin of the areola, and along the fold beneath the breast.

Whichever type of gynecomastia you may have, the first step is to do what you can to reverse the process yourself. Consult your primary care physician to find out if some medical condition or drug may be the cause and complete your prescribed treatment. If the condition persists, one of these described surgical approaches will likely correct the problem and allow you to achieve your desired outcome, with minimal discomfort and downtime.

Dr. Polo is a graduate of the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. He is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner at Miami Plastic Surgery. He has been in practice over 20 years during which time he has remained an active member of the medical staffs of Baptist Hospital and South Miami Hospital. Dr Polo is dedicated to patient safety and education in Plastic Surgery, and he has been recognized by his peers by election to leadership positions including past-president of The Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons and president-elect of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Polo is an expert in Cosmetic Surgery of the face, neck, breasts and body. His greatest expertise is in breast augmentation and mommy makeovers. His practice also encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

You can email him questions at mpolo@miamiplasticsurgery.com.