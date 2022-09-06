Monkeypox cases continue to rise, with South Florida leading the way; vaccine is available

Both Miami-Dade and Broward are seeing the highest number of monkeypox cases across the state, as Miami-Dade County officials start providing vaccines for the most high-risk residents,

including select healthcare personnel, and immunocompromised gay men with HIV.

As monkeypox infection rates increase – one report says the number statewide has tripled in the past month, with Miami-Dade County leading the way – Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has announced the County is offering the vaccines in partnership with Nomi Health.

The high-risk groups include:

Laboratory personnel and select health care personnel at high risk for monkeypox

Close contacts of Monkeypox cases

Immunocompromised MSM (men who have sex with men) with HIV (

Other MSM with a recent history of a sexually transmissible diseases (STD)

All other MSM with HIV who had potential exposure

Statewide, the number of reported cases is closing in on 2,000. Miami-Dade County has had 704 confirmed cases as of Tuesday (Aug. 30), with most cases in the 30-39-year-old age group, according to Florida Health Department stats.

Broward is just behind Miami-Dade with 578 cases. In Miami-Dade and Broward, at least 7 cases have been confirmed in children ages 10-19.

“Monkeypox is here in Miami-Dade, but we are ready to respond and protect our community,” Levine Cava has stated. “The COVID-19 pandemic taught us that we must act as a community to protect ourselves and each other, and we are taking advantage of the lessons learned and the robust infrastructure we still have in place to offer services to those in need of protection against this virus.”

Miami-Dade County, together with Nomi Health, is offering Jynneos Monkeypox vaccines for high-risk populations – by appointment only. There have been sites in Miami offering the vaccine, including Zoo Miami, which operates Monday through Saturday. The County is working to open additional sites as more vaccines become available.

Two doses are needed to become fully immunized, with the second dose administered 28 days after the first.

Those not in the high-risk category can schedule an appointment for their first dose, and will be contacted to schedule a follow-up appointment for the second dose.

People with monkeypox get a rash that may be located on or near the genitals or anus, and could be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The rash will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing, and can initially look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy.

Monkeypox symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure to the virus. If someone has flu-like symptoms, they will usually develop a rash between one to four days later, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Monkeypox can be spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has healed, all scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of skin has formed. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.

Demand for the vaccine is currently much greater than existing supply, and Miami-Dade County is working to make vaccines available as fast as new supplies are received.

As of Aug. 31, there have been 18,989 cases throughout the United States, according to the CDC. At this time, data suggest that gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men make up the majority of cases in the current monkeypox outbreak, according to the CDC.

However, anyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, who has been in close, personal contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk.

“If you are eligible, we encourage you to get vaccinated against monkeypox and we are working hard alongside all our partners to make more vaccines available in Miami-Dade,” Cava stated.

A limited number of vaccine appointments are available to book at miamidade.gov/monkeypox, or by calling (833) 875-0900.