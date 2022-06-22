Monkeypox infections in FL in double digits, with Broward having the largest number of cases in the state

Monkeypox infections in Florida have climbed to 16 in five counties, moving from South Florida to the central part of the state.

The counties with cases are:

Broward

Collier

Miami-Dade

Orange

Seminole.

Broward County has reported the most monkeypox infections, with 11 total confirmed cases, according to the Florida Department of Health. Orange County has seen two monkeypox cases and Seminole, one case. Both Collier and Miami-Dade counties have reported one case each.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) are tracking the 2022 outbreak of the rare monkeypox disease — usually found in several Central and West African countries but now expanding globally. The disease can cause a characteristic rash and other symptoms.

Global health officials are assessing whether to declare the disease a public health emergency, according to WHO. And the agency plans to change the name of the disease, with some scientists criticizing monkeypox as “discriminatory and stigmatizing,” according to NPR news.

The WHO data shows a total of 2,103 confirmed cases in 42 countries; one probable case, in Australia, and one monkeypox death in Nigeria. The data is based on cases between January 2022 to June 15, 2022, according to the report from WHO.

The WHO data shows 72 cases in the United States. The largest number of cases globally are in the United Kingdom (524 cases), followed by Spain (313), Germany, (263), Portugal (241) and Canada (159).

As to monkeypox deaths, WHO has reported 72 deaths since the beginning of 2022 in countries where monkeypox has been endemic, according to a June 10 report from the organization. The Democratic Republic of the Congo has seen the most deaths (64) in the WHO African Region.

This week WHO officials are expected to “convene an Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations to advise on whether the current spread of monkeypox in non-endemic countries constitutes a public health emergency of international concern,” according to its website.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also tracks the monkeypox cases, with some differences between CDC and WHO.

For global figures, the CDC shows 2,525 cases in 37 countries, showing the United States with 112 cases, as of Friday.

Nationwide in the U.S., the CDC reported 113 monkeypox cases in 20 states and the District of Columbia, as of Friday. California has the most cases (24), followed by New York (21) and Illinois (15). The numbers will continue to move.

So far, the CDC has reported no monkeypox deaths in the United States.

