More than half of the cosmetics sold in the United States are packed with a toxic industrial compound associated with serious health problems, including cancer, according to a study.

Researchers at the University of Notre Dame tested more than 230 commonly used cosmetics and found that 56 percent of eye foundations products, 48 percent of lip products, and 47 percent of mascara contain fluoride, an indicator that has perfluoroalkylated and polyfluoroalkylated substances (PFAS, also nicknamed “forever chemicals”), which are also used in nonstick pans, rugs and a host of other consumer products, reported The Guardian.

Waterproof mascara (82%) and long-wear lipstick (62%) had some of the highest levels of PFAS, according to the study published Tuesday in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters.

Additional tests were conducted on the 29 products with the highest levels of fluoride and found to contain between four and 13 PFAS, according to the study. Only one of the products mentioned the presence of PFAS on its ingredient label.

A spokeswoman for the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which also regulates cosmetics, said the agency does not comment on specific studies. The FDA indicated on its website that there have been few studies of the presence of chemicals in cosmetics and that, in general, those that have been published found that the concentration is very low and is unlikely to affect the population.

However, PFAS are an increasingly worrisome problem, their health risks raging between cancer, birth defects, liver disease, thyroid disease, decreased immunity, hormone disruption, and a range of other serious health problems. Legislators are seeking to regulate their use in consumer products. The results of the study came at a time when a bipartisan group of senators introduced an initiative to ban the use of PFAS in cosmetics and other beauty items.

"There is nothing certain and nothing good about PFAS," said Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who introduced the cosmetics initiative along with Republican Senator Susan Collins. "These chemicals are a hidden threat in plain sight that people literally put on their faces every day."

The Environmental Protection Agency also collects information on the uses and health risks of PFAS while weighing regulations to reduce potential risks caused by the chemical.

