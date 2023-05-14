Most ugly scars can be Improved by surgical revision, but beware the Keloid

Dr. Polo, I have a keloid scar that was removed once before and it grew back. I’m afraid to try to have it removed again. Is there anything that you can do to help me?

People tend to call any ugly scar a keloid. Keloid scars are actually relatively rare compared to other ugly scars, and have a specific definition. Whether from surgery or from traumatic injury, scars perceived as aesthetically displeasing tend to fall into two categories: those with inadequate collagen and those with excessive collagen.

When a wound heals with inadequate collagen, the edges tend to separate, leaving an intact thin superficial skin layer and thinning of the deeper skin layers. This is known as a spread scar. Spread scars often result from wound closure under high tension or in areas of frequent motion and minimal skin laxity. Common areas of occurrence include the back, and over joints like the knee. They appear widened and flat, or even depressed, and are soft to the touch. The appearance of spread scars usually improves with surgical revision, where the widened portion of the scar is excised and all layers of the skin are carefully and separately closed, typically under less tension than with the original closure.

On the other side of the spectrum are wounds that heal with excessive collagen, or hypertrophic scars. Just as tension can contribute to development of spread scars, inflammation is important in the development of hypertrophic scars. Inflammation is a normal part of wound healing and occurs in the early phases of repair and then resolves. With hypertrophic scars, inflammation tends to persist. As a result, these abnormal scars are often red and tender. The ongoing inflammation leads to ongoing collagen production and thickening of the scar. These scars appear thick and raised and are hard and stiff to the touch. Common areas for hypertrophic scars include the neck, chest, breasts, ears and pubic region.

Regular hypertrophic scars remain confined to the exact area of injury or surgery, but keloid scars are actually a more rare type of hypertrophic scar, defined by their growth beyond the area of injury. Regular hypertrophic scars tend to develop early after injury and then stabilize. Keloid scars often continue to grow and expand, sometimes even to a point of disfigurement.

In spite of being the subject of a tremendous amount of scientific research, treatment of hypertrophic scars remains challenging. Common therapies include simple drug injections for smaller scars, and laser ablation or surgery for larger or resistant scars. When surgery alone is employed as the primary treatment, recurrence rates are high. With keloids, recurrence may result with an even larger and more disfiguring scar. For these reasons, some type of adjunctive therapy to turn off the persistent inflammation is necessary at the time of surgery and then possibly again later during the healing process. These complementary therapies include injections of corticosteroid or chemotherapeutic drugs, and even low dose radiation treatments. Regardless of the specific approach, close follow up is necessary, so that treatment can be repeated as soon as inflammation and overproduction of collagen recurs. With careful treatment and close follow up, results and recurrence rates can be satisfactory.

Dr. Polo is a graduate of the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. He is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner at Miami Plastic Surgery. He has been in practice over 20 years during which time he has remained an active member of the medical staffs of Baptist Hospital and South Miami Hospital. Dr Polo is dedicated to patient safety and education in Plastic Surgery, and he has been recognized by his peers by election to leadership positions including past-president of The Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons and president-elect of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Polo is an expert in Cosmetic Surgery of the face, neck, breasts and body. His greatest expertise is in breast augmentation and mommy makeovers. His practice also encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

Dr. Polo’s favorite spots on the island include the Crandon Park golf course, the beach at Cape Florida Light, and The Spa and Rum Bar at the Ritz Carlton.

You can email him questions at mpolo@miamiplasticsurgery.com.

To read Dr. Polo's last column, click here.