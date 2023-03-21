If there wasn't enough to be concerned with in the medical health world, now a drug-resistant and potentially deadly fungus has been spreading rapidly through U.S. health care facilities, reports say.

The fungus, a type of yeast called Candida auris, or C. auris, can cause severe illness in people with weakened immune systems, including nursing home patients, a government report states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the number of people found carrying the fungus has risen at an alarming rate since it was first reported in the U.S.

The fungus can be found on the skin and throughout the body, according to the CDC. It is not a threat to healthy people, but about one-third of people who become sick with C. auris die, according to the CDC report.

The fungus spreads easily and can infect wounds, ears and the bloodstream, reports show.

The CDC reported 2,377 clinical cases and 5,754 screening cases from January through December of 2022. Florida was among the top six states with C. auris cases.

According to the CDC's overall study, researchers analyzed state and local health department data on those who were sickened by the fungus from 2016 through 2021.

The number of infections increased by 59%, to 756, from 2019 to 2020, and then by an additional 95%, to 1,471, in 2021.

The most concerning problem found were the increasing numbers of fungus samples resistant to the common treatments for it.