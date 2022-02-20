Dear Dr. Kelly: I had a brow lift via a hairline incision, and I hate the scar. Can this be fixed?

I am sorry you have this problem. In my opinion, hairline incisions for brow lifts (and for face lifts), are never a good option. No matter how skilled the closure, they are always visible, especially if the hair is swept backwards from the scar. For those who have not yet had surgery and their surgeon is recommending a hairline scar at the temple or forehead, just say no. It is that simple, the only way to absolutely avoid problems with this scar position is to avoid it all together.

In my experience, there are better options than the hairline approach. Facelift and Brow lift incisions can be hidden in the hair, rather than placed at the hairline, and this will completely prevent the problem of a visible scar. If done properly, the cosmetic results will be just as good (if not better) than the hairline approach. If your surgeon says otherwise, you need to find another surgeon.

But what about the patient, like yourself, who already has a visible scar at the hairline from a prior facelift or brow lift? In my experience, a scar revision is not enough to solve the problem. Remember, this is usually not a problem of bad technique, just a poor location for a scar. No matter how perfect the surgical technique, the subsequent scar will likely still be visible.

Another approach used to deal with a visible hairline scar is a tattoo. The idea is to hide a scar, which is paler than the surrounding tissue, by tattooing it darker. Unfortunately, this is also usually unsuccessful because the pigment is never exactly the same color as the surrounding skin. The scar may initially be a little less noticeable, but in my experience, you can still see the scar line. As time passes, tattoo dyes tend to fade and change color, so even if it looks ok initially, it probably won’t later.

The one approach that I have found to be helpful is hair follicle transplantation into the scar itself. Donor grafts of individual hair follicles can be taken from the back of the scalp, from under the hair, so that the donor sites aren’t visible. Those hair follicles are then “planted’ into the scar by making small punctures and placing the follicle into the puncture. The new hair grows in position and does a great job at hiding the scar.

In my opinion, this is the best method to hide hairline scars. It also works well for the patient who has hair loss at the temple from hair follicle injury during a facelift. These procedures can be done under local anesthesia and make a huge improvement for the patient.

At the end of the day, the best approach is to avoid a scar at your hairline when having a facelift or a brow lift. If you already have one, consider hair follicle transplants. Hopefully, one day facial surgeons will stop utilizing the hairline approach since better ones are available that avoid this complication.

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.