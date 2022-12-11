Dr. Polo, since I was a teenager I have had bulging areas of fat in my armpits. I have always been self-conscious about wearing tank tops and bathing suits. Is there something that you can do to help me?

Prominent soft tissue under the arms can be caused by a variety of factors, including enlargement of lymph nodes, accumulation of fat, or aberrant breast tissue. As the result of variations during embryonic development, breast tissue may become deposited in different areas outside of the breast. This condition is defined as aberrant, ectopic or accessory breast tissue.

Aberrant breast tissue most often occurs along what is known as the milk line, above and below the normal breast location. Less commonly though, it may occur at more distant sites, including the axilla.

Accessory axillary breast tissue is estimated to be present in between 2 and 6 percent of women. This condition can be problematic because of regular premenstrual swelling and tenderness or irritation from clothing. Symptoms may become exacerbated during puberty or pregnancy. Prominence may also be severe enough to be cosmetically displeasing. As a result, patients with accessory axillary breast tissue often seek surgical treatment.

When patients come to me with this problem, we consider two options. Whenever possible, the preferred treatment is with liposuction, which leaves minimal or no visible scarring and typically has an easy recovery. In order for liposuction to adequately correct the prominence, the involved tissue must not be excessively firm and fibrous. Actually, with modern liposuction equipment and techniques, in the hands of an experienced surgeon, even somewhat fibrous and dense axillary breast tissue can be successfully removed.

The photos included demonstrate how a patient with moderately dense tissue, and moderate skin excess can still obtain a good result with liposuction alone. On some occasions, however, aberrant axillary breast tissue may be so hard and dense that direct surgical excision is necessary.

Another relative contraindication to liposuction is excessive skin. Enlargement of aberrant breast tissue in the axilla typically expands the overlying skin. Skin in this area of the body also tends to be somewhat thin and inelastic. Always, after liposuction, skin will contract to some degree. If the associated skin redundancy is on the larger side, or the skin quality is poor, contraction may not be adequate. A loose, redundant skin fold may then persist after liposuction, allowing only partial correction of the cosmetic deformity. In these instances, the best treatment option is direct surgical excision of the redundant skin and the underlying breast tissue.

If you are bothered by the prominence of axillary breast tissue, consult with a surgeon, certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery. There is likely to be a simple solution to help get you back into the clothes that you want to be wearing.

Dr. Polo is a graduate of the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. He is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner at Miami Plastic Surgery. He has been in practice over 20 years. Dr. Polo is an expert in Cosmetic Surgery of the face, neck, breasts and body. His greatest expertise is in breast augmentation and mommy makeovers.

