For the fourth consecutive year, Orangetheory Fitness is supporting the American Heart Association through the Life Is Why™ campaign to prevent and treat heart disease. Life Is Why inspires consumers to live healthier, longer lives – by giving.

In honor of Heart Health Month, all Orangetheory Fitness studios will provide a 90-minute class with a $25 donation to the American Heart Association to fund research.

“This is our third year working with the American Heart Association and we are proud to support the organization’s impactful and life-saving work to advance heart health awareness and research,” said Dave Long, Orangetheory Fitness co-founder and CEO.

“The Life is Why campaign is a powerful tool to help raise awareness around heart disease and stroke within the Orangetheory studios, while allowing members to raise critical funds for the mission of the American Heart Association,” said Melissa Mickle, Board President of the American Heart Association’s Palm Beach County office.

To learn more about the Life Is Why campaign and other participating companies, please click here.