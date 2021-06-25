Preparing to look your best for Wedding Day celebrations

Dear Dr. Kelly: My daughter’s wedding is scheduled for November. What can I do to look my best?

Dr. Kelly. Wedding season has definitely begun now that Covid has slowed down! I have personally gone to two weddings in just the last 3 weeks. You are smart to think of your appearance early because it gives more options for improvement. I usually suggest the following timeline for my patients:

6 months before the wedding: This is the time to start daily skin care if you are not doing so already. Daily use of an antioxidant like CE Ferulic from SkinCeuticals, and a daily sunblock are the bare minimum. I would also recommend visiting an aesthetician for a HydraFacial to help with the initial cleansing of the skin. The aesthetician can also help with other products that you as an individual might need, to improve problems like brown spots of the skin. I would recommend getting a HydraFacial again at three months and then right before the wedding.

This would also be the ideal time to visit with your plastic surgeon. We can help you decide if any procedures to improve your appearance would be appropriate. Those procedures could involve non-invasive techniques such as Botox, fillers, or lasers; as well as surgical options. A complete exam by the surgeon can lay out all of your options so that you can choose the ones that seem best for you.

3-4 months before the wedding: This is when any surgical procedures should be done. Most facial surgeries such as facelifts and eyelids need about three months for everything to heal and look “picture ready.” I have done procedures closer to the wedding, but I always worry that the patient may not have completely healed or not look as good as they would have if they had just done the surgery earlier.

1-2 months before the wedding: This is when I would consider getting your injectables done. Botox lasts about three months and the fillers last longer. Getting them done with a month or two to spare will allow things to be working well by the big day

Week before the wedding: Now is the time to visit the Aesthetician for an Oxygen facial. This procedure gives your skin a healthy glow that will enhance all of the procedures that took place in the months before. The best results occur when done as close to the wedding as possible. We frequently see the entire wedding party come in to get an Oxygen facial that week.

Just remember that the most important step is to come into the office as early as possible to be evaluated and to start getting your skin in its best condition. Then we can set up a timeline for you as an individual. I really enjoy helping moms and brides look their best for the big day. It is a fun process and don’t forget, those pictures last forever!

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.