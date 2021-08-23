In addition to being loaded with antioxidants that offer health benefits, green tea is commonly offered as one of the healthiest beverages we can consume.

The website Healthline has published an evidence-based list of benefits we stand to enjoy from consuming green tea as a health supplement.

Some are known, others will surprise you.

1. May protect the brain from aging

Not only can green tea improve brain function in the short term, but it may also protect your brain as you age.

The bioactive compounds in green tea can have various protective effects on the brain. They may reduce the risk of dementia, a common neurodegenerative disorder in older adults.

2. Contains healthy bioactive compounds

Green tea does more than hydrate the human body. It is rich in polyphenols, which has many health benefits, such as reducing inflammation and even helps fight cancer.

A catechin found in tea called epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) helps prevent cell damage. EGCG research has tested its ability to help treat various diseases and appears to be one of the main compounds that gives green tea its medicinal properties.

3. May improve brain function

In addition to help keep you awake; green tea may also help boost brain function.

Green tea contains less caffeine than coffee but enough to produce an effect. It also contains the amino acid L-theanine, which can work synergistically with caffeine to improve brain function.

4. Increases fat burning

Have you looked at the ingredients list for any fat burning supplement? There is a high probability that green tea will be on there.

In one study involving 12 healthy men, green tea extract increased fat oxidation by 17%, compared with those taking a placebo.

Green tea may boost metabolic rate and increase fat burning in the short term, although not all studies agree.

5. Antioxidants may lower the risk of some cancers

Cancer is caused by uncontrolled growth of cells. Oxidative damage can lead to chronic inflammation, which can lead to chronic diseases like cancers.

Antioxidants can help protect against oxidative damage.

Green tea has powerful antioxidants that may protect against cancer. Multiple studies show that green tea drinkers have a lower risk of various types of cancer, including breast cancer, prostate cancer, and colorectal cancer.

6. May reduce bad breath.

The catechins in green tea may inhibit the growth of bacteria in the mouth, reducing the risk of bad breath.

7. May help prevent type 2 diabetes

Diabetes affects about 1 in 10 Americans.

Some controlled studies show that green tea may cause mild reductions in blood sugar levels. It may also lower the risk of type 2 diabetes.

8. May help prevent cardiovascular disease

Green tea also increases the antioxidant capacity of the blood, which protects the LDL particles from oxidation, which is one part of the pathway toward heart disease.

Studies show that people who drink green tea have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

9. May help you lose weight

Studies show green tea may lead to increased weight loss by boosting the metabolic rate in the short term and may also be particularly effective at reducing the dangerous abdominal fat.

10. May help you live longer

Since some compounds in green tea may help protect against cancer and heart disease, it reasons that consuming green tea could help you live longer.

A study of 40,530 Japanese adults showed that those who drank the most green tea — 5 or more cups per day — showed:

Death of all causes: 23% lower in women, 12% lower in men

Death from heart disease: 31% lower in women, 22% lower in men

Death from stroke: 42% lower in women, 35% lower in men

For the complete Green Tea report, click here.