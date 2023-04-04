Animal studies have shown that the peptide PT 141, derived from melanocortin and known as Bremelanotide, is one of the most effective for sexual arousal and erectile dysfunction.

According to the findings of research[i], the PT 141 peptide is capable of producing sexual excitation in a matter of minutes, which has a significant impact on the desire of both male and female rodents.

Research is being done on the peptide Bremelanotide as a potential replacement for Viagra or Cialis. According to research, however, PT 141 also gives animals a natural color and raises their overall vitality.

Research shows that Bremelanotide has many more benefits than just addressing erectile dysfunction in animals, which is why it is being evaluated for this purpose.

What exactly is PT 141?

The Melanotan II peptide, evaluated initially on animals as a self-tanning agent, was the basis for developing PT 141. On the other hand, as the research has progressed, it has been shown that the impacts of Bremelanotide can also induce sexual excitation and generate spontaneous erections in nine out of ten male animal test participants.

Melanotan II was originally developed to stimulate melanogenesis, which is how skin pigmentation is generated. This research was conducted on animals. Scientists discovered that besides coloring, this peptide could reduce an animal's appetite while increasing its desire.

In a recent clinical study, the peptide was administered to premenopausal rodents, and the results showed that it was effective in treating sexual excitation disorder.

How does PT 141 function?

Research shows that peptide PT 141 does not work in the circulatory system like Viagra and other similar pharmaceuticals. This means that it cannot improve sexual performance. Instead, it stimulates sexual yearning by acting on the neurological system of the animals used in the experiment. Research studies have shown that PT 141 can address sexual malfunction in animals. This is accomplished by stimulating and triggering the dopamine chemicals, which play the primary role in sexual motivation.

Dopamine is a well-known substance that can be found in mammal bodies. It functions as a neurotransmitter and boosts performance. In other words, when dopamine is low, desire levels also tend to be low. According to the results of studies conducted on animals, PT 141 has the potential to be a successful medication for erectile dysfunction because it stimulates the chemicals that produce dopamine.

What are the Advantages of PT 141?

Studies have shown that PT 141 may treats sexual dysfunction in animals by increasing their willingness to have sexual encounters. [ii]

A recent research conducted on rodents found that those who engaged in sexual activity within 24 hours of receiving PT 141 medication experienced a significant increase in their sexual excitation in comparison to those who received the placebo.

In addition, research demonstrated that it affects male test rodents substantially.

When it comes to female rodents, the time it takes for them to become sexually aroused can range anywhere from minutes to weeks.

PT 141

According to studies conducted on mice, PT 141 may manages erectile dysfunction in both male and female rodents. This was discovered through research that was conducted on mice.

Researchers consider PT-141 an efficient alternative to female viagra[iii] because it has been shown to increase desire and sexual performance in animals quickly.

The libido medication PT-141 is undergoing intensive research to determine how much it can improve sexual pleasure and satisfaction. The research found that animals treated with Bremelanotide had significantly higher levels of sexual arousal than those given control after the treatment.

However, that is not all the PT 141 peptide can do. Researchers are gaining a deeper comprehension of this peptide and the functions it can serve as a result of the expanding body of work done on PT 141. PT 141 has been shown in studies conducted on animals, too, in addition to increasing sexual arousal, strengthening the immune system, encouraging urinary control, and even decreasing the chance of having a stroke or heart attack. These benefits come on top of the fact that it increases sexual excitement.

New research on rodents suggests that the advantages of PT 141 include not only the combustion of fat and calories but also the reduction of tension levels and the decrease of blood pressure. In addition, there is evidence that it causes the epidermis of mammals to darken.

If you are interested in purchasing PT-141, visit this website.

References

[i] MOLINOFF, P. B., A. M. SHADIACK, D. EARLE, L. E. DIAMOND, and C. Y. QUON. “PT-141: A Melanocortin Agonist for the Treatment of Sexual Dysfunction.” Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences 994, no. 1 (June 2003): 96–102.

[ii] Rosen, R C, L E Diamond, D C Earle, A M Shadiack, and P B Molinoff. “Evaluation of the Safety, Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamic Effects of Subcutaneously Administered PT-141, a Melanocortin Receptor Agonist, in Healthy Male Subjects and in Patients with an Inadequate Response to Viagra®.” International Journal of Impotence Research 16, no. 2 (March 4, 2004): 135–142.

[iii] Clayton, Anita H, Stanley E Althof, Sheryl Kingsberg, Leonard R DeRogatis, Robin Kroll, Irwin Goldstein, Jed Kaminetsky, et al. “Bremelanotide for Female Sexual Dysfunctions in Premenopausal Women: A Randomized