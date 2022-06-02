Key Biscayne and Florida residents who have relied on Publix Supermarkets' free prescription to help defray medicine costs will now have to either pay for the same prescription or look for alternatives.

Publix has officially ended its free prescription, which according to the official Publix announcement, has dispensed over 100 million prescriptions since the program started in 2007.

The program ended Wednesday June 1.

Now those maintenance medications, such as Metformin, Lisinopril, and Amlodipine, which had been free under the program, will be eligible for $7.50 for a 90-day or 14-day supply.

Below is the full statement from Publix:

“Publix debuted our free prescription program in 2007, and to date we have dispensed well over 100 million free prescriptions. We consistently evaluate our programs and services to ensure they are meeting the intended purpose and evolving over time. Medications offered through our program are typically covered through insurance plans.

“Effective June 1, 2022, we will no longer offer our free prescription program. Maintenance medications, including Metformin, Lisinopril, and Amlodipine will be eligible for $7.50 for a 90-day supply and Amoxicillin will be $7.50 for a 14-day supply. Quantity limits still apply.”

Customers who replied on the free medication program could investigate Walmart’s Rx program which offers $4 prescription refills for certain medications.

Another option if to check the qualifications for the federal government’s Extra Help plan. Click here for more information.