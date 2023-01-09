On Friday, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released revised and more stringent air quality standards.

In a statement posted on the EPA’s website, the agency said, “after carefully reviewing the most recent available scientific evidence and technical information, and consulting with the Agency’s independent scientific advisors, EPA announced its proposed decision to revise the primary (health-based) annual PM2.5 standard from its current level of 12.0 µg/m3 to within the range of 9.0 to 10.0 µg/m3.”

The website StatNews reported that the EPA’s decision comes on the heels of an increased in the number of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, now the leading cause of death in the U.S.

For a notice of the proposed EPA recommendation, click here.