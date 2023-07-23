Scarless breast augmentation offers an option for patients looking to avoid scar tissue

“Dr. Polo, I want to have a breast augmentation, but I do not want any scars on my breasts. Is this possible?”

No one wants scars. We see them as imperfections. After aesthetic surgery, they reveal our secrets. Many patients have the misconception that plastic surgery can be performed without scars. I explain to them that there will be a scar wherever we make an incision on the skin. The key is to minimize the visibility of the scar. Much of my effort as a plastic surgeon is toward this goal. I do this by making the smallest possible incisions, positioning them where they are the least visible, using techniques promoting ideal healing, and directing patients in their postoperative scar care.

For implant breast augmentation surgery, incisions are most commonly made at the inferior margin of the areola or at the central portion of the fold beneath the breast. These incisions are only 1-2 inches long. If they are executed carefully, they can be very difficult to detect.

Still, some patients are unwilling to accept small, barely perceptible scars on the breast. There may be alternative techniques for “scarless” breast augmentation for these individuals.

Any patient considering breast augmentation surgery should consider the trans-axillary, endoscopic approach. With this technique, a small incision is made in the hair-bearing area of the armpit. It heals so well that it is difficult to find here, even if one looks for it. With special endoscopic equipment, the implant pocket is dissected, and the implant is placed through this incision. Saline and silicone implants can be placed or even exchanged through this approach.

Not every surgeon offers this technique. It requires specialized equipment and skills, so finding a surgeon experienced with the procedure is important. Also, most, but not all, breast augmentation patients are good candidates for the endoscopic approach. Patients with moderate sagging or ptosis of the breasts that require the maximum lifting effect of the implant without actually having a lift procedure with additional scars, may be better candidates for the more traditional incisional approaches.

Another alternative “scarless” breast augmentation technique is autologous fat grafting or fat transfer. With this technique, fat is harvested from one or more areas of the body with undesirable accumulation and contour. These areas are sculpted to a more desirable shape. The harvested fat is processed, purified, and injected throughout each breast to achieve a natural augmentation with a patient’s living tissues. The fat typically is injected with small cannulas through a few stab incisions distributed around the periphery of the breast. The resulting scars at these sites are only a few millimeters in size and tend to heal with nearly imperceptible marks.

Autologous fat grafting is an excellent option for patients interested in a more modest enhancement. The results are limited both by the amount of fat available for harvesting and the volume of breast tissue available for revascularizing the transferred fat so that as much as possible remains viable. I tell patients to expect no more than a one-cup size increase.

If you are interested in a “scarless” breast augmentation, consult with a plastic surgeon certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery to see if there may be options available to you.

Dr. Polo is a graduate of the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. He is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner at Miami Plastic Surgery. He has been in practice over 20 years during which time he has remained an active member of the medical staffs of Baptist Hospital and South Miami Hospital. Dr Polo is dedicated to patient safety and education in Plastic Surgery, and he has been recognized by his peers by election to leadership positions including past-president of The Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons and president-elect of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Polo is an expert in Cosmetic Surgery of the face, neck, breasts and body. His greatest expertise is in breast augmentation and mommy makeovers. His practice also encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.