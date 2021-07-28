We live on an island and within walking distance from the beach. There are over 125 condo buildings on the key, most with pool(s). So access to swimming is a Key Biscayne benefit. But recent studies shine a light on a new benefit many of us saw coming.

Swimming is a low-stakes form of exercise that can improve anyone’s general health, as well as decrease joint and back pain, thus a favorite of older island residents.

But according to recent study published on the website Market Watch, swimming regularly can not only improve memory, but cognitive function, immune response, and mood. It can perform a great role in neurogenesis, the creation, repair, and the development of neurons.

Studies show that the protein created by consistent exercise, brain derived-neurotrophic factor, is created with more concentration and effect on learning and memory.

Not to mention the positive effect on depression and anxiety.

Tests show that while water immersion in and of itself does not improve memory and neurological functions, subjects were seen to perform better cognitively after just 20 minutes of breast stroking.

As we continue finding ways to reverse the effects of aging, adding swimming to our exercise and active routine could only help; and we will be happier for it.