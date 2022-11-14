Several procedures available to refresh 'tired' eyes as people age

Dr. Polo, people are always telling me that I look tired, even when I feel well rested. What would you recommend to help me?

When patients come to me with the above concern, the first thing I look at is their eyes. A tired facial appearance often is the result of aging changes that occur around our eyes. In facial aesthetics, we refer to this area as the upper face, or periorbital region. This region includes three separate subunits: the forehead and eyebrows; the upper eyelids; and the lower eyelids and tear troughs. Specific aging changes in each of these regions can contribute to an aged and fatigued appearance.

Sagging or drooping eyebrows and prominent forehead wrinkles make us not only look older, but also give us a tired appearance. For correction of these problems, I first offer patients injections with a botulinum toxin.

By lifting the eyebrows and reducing wrinkles, these simple treatments can provide a refreshed appearance that lasts between a few to several months. For patients wanting more permanent results, I offer a surgical brow lift. These procedures require anesthesia and are usually performed with small incisions hidden behind the hairline. Brow lift surgery is often combined with eyelid surgery for a complete periorbital rejuvenation.

As we age, along with drooping of the eyebrows, we also develop sagging, excess skin at the upper eyelids. This skin redundancy can often extend up to or beyond the eyelid margin, making our eyes appear smaller and less open, and contributing to a fatigued appearance. There are few non-surgical options for reducing upper eyelid skin excess. Generally, effective treatment requires surgical excision of excess skin, and to a lesser extent, of excess fat as well. Upper lid surgery alone can be performed comfortably with only local anesthesia. Scars are typically nearly invisible. When combined with lower eyelid surgery, as with the patient in the photos included, IV sedation or general anesthesia is more likely to be required.

The features of our lower eyelids that most contribute to a tired appearance are bulging “eye bags” and dark shadows. “Eye bags” result from relaxation of lower lid connective tissue, which allows bulging of fat compartments located inside the bony orbit. This is treated with excision of the prominent fat through an incision either inside the eyelid or at the eyelash margin. Below the “eye bags,” loss of fat just superficial to the bony orbital rim results in deepening of the tear trough and dark shadows. During lower eyelid surgery, tear trough deformities may be corrected by transposing or injecting a patient’s own fat. Separate from surgery, tear trough deformities can be corrected with dermal filler injections as a simple office procedure.

Shakespeare wrote, “The eyes are the window to your soul.” If you believe that your eyes are not reflecting how you truly feel, find a surgeon certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery or The American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery to help you find the best way to regain that refreshed look.

Dr. Polo is a graduate of the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. He is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner at Miami Plastic Surgery. He has been in practice over 20 years during which time he has remained an active member of the medical staffs of Baptist Hospital and South Miami Hospital. Dr Polo is dedicated to patient safety and education in Plastic Surgery, and he has been recognized by his peers by election to leadership positions including past-president of The Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons and president-elect of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Polo is an expert in Cosmetic Surgery of the face, neck, breasts and body. His greatest expertise is in breast augmentation and mommy makeovers. His practice also encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

Dr. Polo’s favorite spots on the island include the Crandon Park golf course, the beach at Cape Florida Light, and The Spa and Rum Bar at the Ritz Carlton.

You can email him questions at mpolo@miamiplasticsurgery.com.

