Several treatment options available to contour your arms

Dr. Polo, I am very self-conscious about the shape of my arms, to the point that I am not comfortable wearing sleeveless tops. Is there something that you can do to help me with this situation?

I hear this question frequently in my practice. Here in our tropical paradise, living our active outdoor lifestyles, we regularly prefer to be in clothing that leaves our arms exposed. Hereditary factors, aging changes, and weight fluctuations throughout our lifetime can contribute to fat accumulation and/or skin excess in the arms that results in a flabby appearance.

Fortunately, there are many effective treatment options available for contouring the arms.

For patients with smaller amounts of fat accumulation, I usually recommend a non-surgical option such as cryolipolysis (CoolSculpting®). With a few treatments and no downtime, this non-invasive treatment can improve the shape and definition of the arms.

For patients with more significant aesthetic deformities from larger fat accumulation, I perform liposuction. The patient in the photos included here achieved improved contour and definition from liposuction of the arms and back. Recovery time is only a few days, but it requires use of compression garments for weeks to achieve optimal outcomes.

To enhance skin tightening, liposuction may be combined with treatment with energy delivery devices such as radio frequency (BodyTite™). Such devices may also be employed alone, without liposuction, to improve arm contour in patients with moderate degrees of skin laxity and redundancy, but without significant fat accumulation.

Finally, for patients with larger amounts of skin excess, I perform a surgical brachioplasty. This procedure involves incisions along the entire length of the inner or posterior arms, allowing resection of significant amounts of skin to achieve improved contour and tightening. Several days may be required for recovery from this procedure, and weeks of use of compression garments. However, the dramatic improvement in contour is usually worth the price.

If you find yourself uncomfortable showing your arms, one of these solutions can probably help to get you back into your sleeveless garments. Be sure to consult with a qualified plastic surgeon, certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery, to help you decide which option would be best for your particular situation.

Dr. Polo is a graduate of the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. He is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner at Miami Plastic Surgery. He has been in practice over 20 years during which time he has remained an active member of the medical staffs of Baptist Hospital and South Miami Hospital. Dr Polo is dedicated to patient safety and education in Plastic Surgery, and he has been recognized by his peers by election to leadership positions including past-president of The Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons and president-elect of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Polo is an expert in Cosmetic Surgery of the face, neck, breasts and body. His greatest expertise is in breast augmentation and mommy makeovers. His practice also encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

Dr. Polo’s favorite spots on the island include the Crandon Park golf course, the beach at Cape Florida Light, and The Spa and Rum Bar at the Ritz Carlton.

You can email him questions at mpolo@miamiplasticsurgery.com.

