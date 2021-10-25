Should I eat peanut butter before bed?

Is a question many ask… are there benefits to eating peanut butter before bedtime? According to recent study, the answer could be yes.

According to a report on the website MedicalNewsToday, consuming a small amount of peanut butter as part of a healthy snack before bed could help improve sleep quality as not eating enough protein can interfere with a person’s sleep.

It could also help prevent overeating and weight gain the following day.

To gain maximum health benefits, you should choose a natural peanut butter that lists only peanuts in the ingredients.

According to the report, at 7 grams per ounce, peanuts contain more protein than any other nut. They also contain fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and amino acids.

A 2021 Trusted Source study showed that improved sleep quality had associations with a higher protein intake, especially in combination with regular exercise.

